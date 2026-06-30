Former Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa has sparked a heated online debate after sharing his views during nationwide protests

The Siwelele FC attacker found himself at the centre of discussions as fans reacted to his strong social media stance

Lepasa’s comments divided supporters, with some praising his message while others urged him to focus on football

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As South Africans took to the streets on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, to protest against illegal immigration, former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa entered the conversation with his bold words on X, which quickly gained attention.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Zakhele Lepasa shared his thoughts on the anti-immigration protests. Image: Issouf SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

Lepasa, who now plays for Siwelele FC, came through the Orlando Pirates development system and was promoted to the senior team in 2018. He remained contracted to the club until his departure in 2025, although he spent loan spells at Stellenbosch FC, TS Galaxy, and SuperSport United.

He eventually parted ways with Pirates permanently in 2025 to join Siwelele FC after the club acquired SuperSport United’s Betway Premiership status.

Lepasa’s first season at Siwelele was largely disrupted by a lengthy injury lay-off, limiting him to just three Betway Premiership appearances as he worked his way back to full fitness.

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Zakhele Lepasa shares bold message on anti-immigration protests

The former Orlando Pirates forward took to social media to share his thoughts, posting messages that sparked debate among supporters. Some advised him to stay away from politics, while others defended his stance.

Lepasa wrote:

@Lepasazakhele:

“Being criticised by a fellow South African for supporting patriotism is crazy business.”

@Lepasazakhele:

“The people shall govern!”

@Lepasazakhele:

“Exercise your constitutional rights lawfully today. Don’t allow anyone to diminish your citizenship through linguistic technicalities, arbitrary classifications, or the rhetoric of pseudo Pan Africanism. Your rights are not determined by opinion, but protected by the Constitution.”

As seen in the post below.

Football fans divided by Zakhele Lepasa's tweets

His posts received mixed reactions, with some fans showing support while others criticised him.

@SeanMusa:

“Stay away from politics and focus on football. This game will swallow you alive. Focus on football ntate.”

@RIndiphile:

“We love you Zakes. Let them talk and be glued on your business.”

@slexzaa:

“Weeeee pataaaataa join politics and hlukana ne bhola ngoba lekwehlule.”

@MrBeast0914:

“Focus on playing soccer ⚽️.”

@Mapentz:

“The root of economic desperation for our people comes down to being bystanders in the biggest economy in Africa, when African brothers and sisters thrive. We need to channel our energy towards economic transformation. The second problem is corruption and mismanagement.”

@Wamotsepula:

“Says a failed footballer, your peers are at the World Cup.”

@FransSekonya:

“It doesn’t change the fact that Pirates released you but didn’t release Namibian Deon Hotto.”

Zakhele Lepasa (L) dribbles past Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove (R) during the Premier Soccer League football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

During his time with Orlando Pirates, Lepasa made 64 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists. He was also included in the CHAN squad by Bafana Bafana B coach Molefi Ntseki.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News