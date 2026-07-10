Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana future has taken a fresh turn after SAFA responded to reports about the coach

The Belgian recently returned from a historic FIFA World Cup campaign with the South African national team

SAFA's latest statement comes as Broos' own reported comments raise questions about what happens next

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SAFA has dismissed Hugo Broos' exit claims and insists the Belgian remains Bafana Bafana's head coach. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA, Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed reports of Hugo Broos' exit, despite the Bafana Bafana coach's own reported comments about leaving. On Friday, 10 July 2026, the football body insisted that the Belgian remains the head coach and described reports to the contrary as false.

SAFA dismisses Hugo Broos exit claims

In an official statement released on Friday, SAFA firmly rejected claims that Broos had already left his position.

“Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false,” SAFA said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The association said this was not the first time the 74-year-old had been linked with an exit after Bafana performed well at a major tournament. In March 2024, Broos was linked with the Tunisia national team weeks after South Africa won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

SAFA dismisses Hugo Broos' exit claims despite the Bafana Bafana coach's own reported words about leaving the national team. Image: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos' own words spark Bafana Bafana questions

However, many outlets reported earlier on Friday that Broos had confirmed his departure during an interview with Belgian publication Voetbalnieuws.

The outlet reported that the Belgian had decided to leave the national team after five years in charge. Broos is currently at home in Belgium and will return to South Africa later in July.

His latest World Cup campaign saw Bafana reach the knockout stages for the first time after beating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico.

For now, SAFA's official position remains that Broos is still Bafana head coach. The contrasting accounts have placed his future back in focus following South Africa's historic World Cup run.

Bafana Bafana stars crack FIFA World Cup top rankings

Briefly News previously reported that three Bafana Bafana players earned places among the 2026 FIFA World Cup's leading statistical performers after South Africa's Round of 32 exit.

Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa climbed into the top five in key categories, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi also cracked the top 10 as their numbers placed them alongside some of international football's biggest names.

Source: Briefly News