SAFA Dismisses Hugo Broos Exit Claims Despite Coach’s Own Words
- Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana future has taken a fresh turn after SAFA responded to reports about the coach
- The Belgian recently returned from a historic FIFA World Cup campaign with the South African national team
- SAFA's latest statement comes as Broos' own reported comments raise questions about what happens next
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The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed reports of Hugo Broos' exit, despite the Bafana Bafana coach's own reported comments about leaving. On Friday, 10 July 2026, the football body insisted that the Belgian remains the head coach and described reports to the contrary as false.
SAFA dismisses Hugo Broos exit claims
In an official statement released on Friday, SAFA firmly rejected claims that Broos had already left his position.
“Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false,” SAFA said.
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The association said this was not the first time the 74-year-old had been linked with an exit after Bafana performed well at a major tournament. In March 2024, Broos was linked with the Tunisia national team weeks after South Africa won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Hugo Broos' own words spark Bafana Bafana questions
However, many outlets reported earlier on Friday that Broos had confirmed his departure during an interview with Belgian publication Voetbalnieuws.
The outlet reported that the Belgian had decided to leave the national team after five years in charge. Broos is currently at home in Belgium and will return to South Africa later in July.
His latest World Cup campaign saw Bafana reach the knockout stages for the first time after beating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey, Mexico.
For now, SAFA's official position remains that Broos is still Bafana head coach. The contrasting accounts have placed his future back in focus following South Africa's historic World Cup run.
Bafana Bafana stars crack FIFA World Cup top rankings
Briefly News previously reported that three Bafana Bafana players earned places among the 2026 FIFA World Cup's leading statistical performers after South Africa's Round of 32 exit.
Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa climbed into the top five in key categories, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi also cracked the top 10 as their numbers placed them alongside some of international football's biggest names.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).