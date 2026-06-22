A South African company says its AI-powered debt collector is recovering around R10 million every month by engaging thousands of customers through automated digital conversations

The technology arrives as many South Africans continue struggling with rising living costs, inflation and higher borrowing expenses

Although AI can make debt collection faster and more efficient, consumer advocates say companies must ensure personal data is protected

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A South African company has revealed that its artificial intelligence (AI) powered debt collector is recovering around R10 million every month, marking a major shift in how businesses are using technology to recover unpaid accounts. The achievement comes at a time when many South Africans are under increasing financial pressure due to the rising cost of living, high interest rates and stagnant economic growth.

The image showcased artificial intelligence, complete with a neural network diagram and an artistic rendering of a human brain. Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing

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Millions of consumers are struggling to stay up to date with repayments on personal loans, retail accounts, vehicle finance and municipal bills, making debt recovery an increasingly important part of the country's financial system. Unlike traditional debt collection, which relies heavily on call centre agents, the AI platform can engage with thousands of customers simultaneously through automated conversations via SMS, WhatsApp, email and other digital channels.

According to IT Web, the system is also able to analyse customer behaviour, identify payment trends and determine the best time to contact debtors, helping improve recovery rates. The growing use of AI reflects a broader trend across South Africa's financial sector, where businesses are increasingly investing in automation to improve efficiency while reducing operating costs.

AI is changing the debt collection industry

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the biggest technological developments in financial services. Instead of following a one-size-fits-all approach, AI systems can personalise conversations based on customer behaviour and payment history. The technology can also recommend flexible repayment options, send automated reminders and continue engaging with customers outside normal business hours.

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This allows companies to reach significantly more people than would be possible through traditional call centres. For businesses, this translates into faster debt recovery and lower administrative costs. For customers, supporters argue it can create a less intimidating experience by allowing people to respond digitally rather than speaking directly to an agent.

The tech-focused stock image combined mathematical visual analytics with a central three-dimensional block symbolising artificial intelligence systems. Image: J Studios

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's debt burden remains under pressure

The success of AI-driven collections comes as household finances remain under strain. Years of rising inflation, electricity costs, fuel price increases and higher borrowing costs have left many South Africans with less disposable income. Financial pressure has resulted in more consumers falling behind on repayments, forcing lenders to invest in more effective ways of recovering outstanding debt.

Debt collection also plays an important role in the broader economy. When lenders recover outstanding money, they are better positioned to continue offering credit to consumers and businesses. Poor recovery rates can ultimately increase the cost of lending for everyone.

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Source: Briefly News