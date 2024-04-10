A TikTok user shared a video of a plane that experienced turbulence during the Cape Town bad weather

Passengers were heard screaming for their lives, and some holding on tight to their sits

The online community reacted to the video, with many imagining what they would have done if they were in that situation

A plane experienced turbulence during Cape Town's bad weather. Images: @Pone Pluck, @Joel Cosio

Cape Town has recently been hit by bad weather, which included heavy winds and storms. One TikTok user shared their experiences heading to the Mother City by plane during the bad weather.

In a video uploaded by @dcgiliomee, they are in a plane heading to Cape Town. Before they landed, the plane experienced turbulence. The passengers can be heard screaming out of terror. Some were seen holding on tight in case of any scenario.

Plane to Cape Town experiences turbulence

TikTokkers imagined themselves in the plane

The video garnered over 319k views, with many online users saying that people like to test God because why would they fly to Cape Town, knowing very well that the weather is bad there?

@Melanie ❤️3> wrote:

"Kodwa niya mulinga uJehovah wezimanga nina neh? " (But you guys are trying the good Lord hey?)

@Miss Abdul commented:

"I would have bee in tears."

@Radha shared:

"I have a flight to cpt in a few hours and the weather has beeeen stressing me out."

@Paige Rhoda joked:

"I would start singing worship songs and praying."

@Carla Anders asked:

"Don't they normally cancel the flight when the weather is this bad?"

@lindiwe zungu commented:

"Its giving manifest "

@Li3siiii prayed:

"Joh...we are flying month end ..dear lord please let it be sunny with no winds and no rains...amens ."

@Sandiswa Mazwi said:

"They must cancel all the flights haibo this weather isn't confirmed for now."

Couple make the most of Cape Town's bad weather

In another story, Briefly News reported about a duo that had fun during the blowing winds in Cape Town.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @hello.shany, she can be seen dancing in extreme windy weather. She is holding onto a tree while the wind strongly blows, and her man is also holding onto street pillars as the wind blows. In the clip, they play Michael Jackson's song.

