The recent heavy rains in SA absolutely ruined a party planner's hard work on a children's party

The devastation was captured in a TikTok video that sparked sympathy from social media users

Some viewers reacted to the disheartening clip with suggestions for contingency plans for outdoor events

A children's party was dampened by heavy rains.

Picture this: You've spent time planning the perfect children's party with vibrant decorations, but nature crashes your parade just as the party is about to kick off.

Rainy day blues

That's exactly what happened to one unlucky party planner in Mzansi, whose carefully curated event was rudely interrupted by a sudden downpour.

She @gigi_the.designer posted a TikTok video showing the ruined outdoor event setup. The balloons and tiny chairs and tables were drenched faster than you can say party pooper.

Event video stuns Mzansi

The clip gained traction with thousands of views and created a buzz on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Tip for future festivities

Some viewers shared some solid advice in the comments section. They said that while we can't control the weather, we can certainly be prepared for its unpredictable antics, like checking the weather forecast.

See some reactions below:

@vacationvibes said:

"Such a beautiful setup, so sorry for the bad weather."

@MelissaWagner posted:

"Sorry guys. I went through this with my son's matric banquet I cried."

@CholanSai commented:

"Showers of blessings. Make do with the indoor space. One day it will become a great memory and a story to tell."

@Aneha stated:

"I would cry my heart out. Looked so beautiful."

@MissSmith shared:

"Went through this with my daughter's 1st birthday but her guests showed up."

@YAMRAJ highlighted:

"But we knew whole week this weekend was gonna be severe rain."

@user548576851235 added:

"Ah man and everything looks so beautiful I'm so sorry little one. ❤️"

@Verrushkanaicker26 added:

"So sad. Sorry, a lot of money and effort was clearly put into this."

