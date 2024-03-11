A group of Johannesburg women went out to enjoy the fresh air, having a picnic at one of the city's parks

However, their time was cut short when the weather decided to be against them and poured hard

The online community reacted to the video, with many asking if the ladies checked the weather before their plans

A group of friends had their picnic ruined by Johannesburg weather. Images: @ms_mulaudzi

A group of ladies decided to take themselves out to a picnic to enjoy life's nature. However, it didn't end as they imagined.

@ms_mulaudzi uploaded a TikTok video of a beautiful moment that turned into a disaster. In the clip, the ladies had their picnic set up ready. It was stunning, and they had all the necessary stuff, like fruit and snacks.

When they got to the park, the weather was seemingly on their side, well, it wasn't until later that it rained cats and dogs, ruining the girl's picnic. The ladies had to take cover from the rain. Their stuff got wet, and their picnic ended before they wanted it to.

The ladies' picnic turned into a disaster

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers enjoyed the girl's video

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users laughing at the girl's situation and asking if they didn't look up the water before they went to the picnic.

@MbaliMndebele asked:

"Didn't you guys look up the weather before going out?"

@Terry Virgo wrote:

"I would have played in the rain and enjoyed myself lol."

@Beiinglavender said it was expected:

"- One thing about South African weather ."

@Tirisano kekana laughed:

"I’m not laughing ."

@OngiiMaliwaa commented:

"Yoh I’d cry."

@Kota Therapist said:

"Memories for life."

