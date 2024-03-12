A group of cousins had the worst year but the best experience after they came back home from groove the next day

The girls were scared to knock to be let in because they didn't know how to explain themselves

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many finding the situation funny and some relating

A group of cousins were scared to face the adults at home after groove. Images: @omphemetse_large

Source: TikTok

A group of cousins were scared to knock at home after returning from groove the following day.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @omphemetse_large, the girlies are seen sitting in front of the gate, afraid to go and knock for the adults. The youngsters seem to be still under the influence of alcohol, thinking of how they are going to explain themselves.

Cousins scared to knock at home after groove

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video garnered over 800K views, with many online users laughing at them. Some shared similar experiences, while some wished they had cousins like these.

@Sakhile Nhlapo wrote:

"I remember the time we hosted a 3-day party, on the fourth day going back home was a struggle, we came back at 6am knocked till 12pm and drunk asf."

@urslalloyd shared:

"This was me and my cousins when we snuck off to go hang with some cute guys without our parents knowing... the fear will have you laughing so hard cos it might be the last time you laugh."

@Zanele ✨ was reminded of the old days:

"✨ Girlhood ✨ Love this, it brings back memories."

@Khalachi‍♀️ said:

"I'm the only one who doesn't love those grooves so every December, I'm paid to open gates for them. I'm pregnant, they also have to buy my cravings."

@Momo❤️ laughed:

"This killed me."

Source: Briefly News