A person in Durban took to their TikTok account to share a video of the snake they found in their house

The small green snake is seen in a bathtub before it hides itself again in a small hole

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing what they would have done if they found themselves in the same situation

A Durban TikTok user found a small green snake in his bathtub. Images: @timdunkley5/TikTok, @Charlie SUN/Getty Images

One homeowner came across a slim green snake in his bath. He shared the moment on TikTok.

In the clip uploaded by @timdunkley5, the snake peeks out of the bath and disappears seconds later into a small hole in the tub. The TikTok user posed a statement that prompted his followers to imagine themselves in the same situation.

Durban homeowner finds snake in bath

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers hilariously shared their thoughts on the video

The online users reacted to the video and went wild with their thoughts, sharing what they would do if they found a snake in their bath. Some went as far as saying they would move out of their home and leave it there.

@Ndela commented:

"My fear every time I have to use the toilet."

@Mbali Ngcobo wrote:

"I'm no longer bathing for the rest of my life."

@Lu they wouldn't live another day:

"Shame, the way I’d move out."

@NingiMfenekaMzizi♥️ said:

"Happened in my car, I was so shocked seeing this looking at me like it was one of my kids."

@Kaylee felt super scared:

"New fear unlocked."

@Phello ❤️ asked:

"I'm moving out because where's the mom at?"

@Nompilo said she wouldn't survive:

"I would die."

Snake found in laundry basket making itself at home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a snake that was found in a laundry basket.

@neasonswildlife posted their wild video on TikTok, which grabbed the attention of 2.4 million viewers. The video shows a King Brown, one of the most highly venomous snakes in the world, found mainly in Australia. The snake is in the house, comfortably chilling in the basket, with the clothes giving it warmth.

