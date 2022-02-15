A set of adorable pictures of a couple on valentines day was posted online by social media influencer @AdvoBarryRoux

The pics show the two of them having a picnic on top of a red curtain with tons of snacks including sherbet

The couple dressed for the occasion with a bright red dress and a red pullover jersey and remembered Saffas of the true meaning of Valentine's Day

Social media influencer @AdvoBarryRoux shared a heartwarming valentine's day moment between a couple on Twitter and South Africans are living for it. The post consisting of four images showed off an adorable picnic set up on a red curtain with chips and fruit loops there to snack on.

With the man dressed in a red pullover and the woman rocking a matching red dress and hat, the loving couple reminded many online users that money and love don't necessarily need to go hand in hand.

The bond between the couple was quickly praised by Saffas who admired that their focus is on each other regardless of their financial situation. Many social media users seem to agree that effort is more important than the price of a dinner or gift.

Take a look at the full post below:

Cyber citizens appreciate the thoughtful date

@AidrielP7 said:

"When someone truly cares about you they make an effort, not an excuse."

@HaroldMoraswi tweeted:

"Is that a curtain on the ground? This is touching."

@ProfPatSim shared:

"Love always win. Simplicity is the best."

@ApologeticHun responded with:

"This is so beautiful."

@Moabi_RSA wrote:

"This is sweet."

@betu4ever added:

"This is effort. This is above and beyond what many will only see in movies."

