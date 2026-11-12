New street-style photos of radio star Lerato Kganyago circulated on X on 11 November 2026, with fans noticing she looked significantly lighter

Netizens flooded the comments, questioning whether the South African celebrity had bleached her skin

Some users argued her complexion mismatch between different body parts was a telltale sign, while others suggested filters could explain the change

Lerato Kganyago's Lighter Complexion in New Photos Sparks Bleaching Rumours

Source: Instagram

New photos of South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago set social media ablaze on 11 November 2026, after netizens noticed her complexion looked noticeably lighter than usual. The images, shared by entertainment page The Hype Channel on X, were captioned "Lerato Kganyago looking absolutely stunning," but it was the star's lighter skin tone that had everyone talking rather than the outfit.

Kganyago, who built her name as one of the country's most recognisable media personalities and radio presenters, found herself at the centre of an uncomfortable conversation about skin bleaching after the photos began making the rounds.

Netizens weigh in

The post from user @MaxNomaNini, which read "Lerato wa Creamer???? 😭😭😭😭😭😭," quickly caught fire, with many peeps drawing connections to the use of skin-lightening creams.

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Kganyago has not publicly addressed the rumours, and no statement was available at the time the photos began trending. The reactions drew a wide range of opinions, from those convinced she had altered her skin tone to others who weren't even sure the photos were of her.

@Kgadi_yaMoloto wrote:

"They are all creaming, chomee"

@ITguruuSA pointed to a common giveaway, saying:

"The knees will always tell you"

@MaxNomaNini added:

"She was fine; she didn't have to do this"

@asiithi weighed in with a broader observation:

"SA female celebs cream a lot, bro, and they lie, telling us it is filters, whereas we can all see for ourselves"

@LELO_zaR brought some scepticism:

"Firstly, that's not Lerato kganyago ... secondly, nalona use. Well done 😂😂"

@JMkanzi35157 echoed that uncertainty:

"You clearly see that the face and feet 🦶 don't match"

@yslgeeksta was more blunt:

"Definitely, a lot even 😭😭😭"

Bleaching Debate Rages On

The debate taps into a conversation that resurfaces frequently in South African entertainment circles, with fans often scrutinising before-and-after photos of celebrities for signs of skin lightening. While some netizens were quick to call it out, others flagged that lighting, photography filters, and makeup can dramatically alter how someone appears in images.

Source: Briefly News