Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in a figure-hugging gown

The Kardashians star appeared to conceal scars in her bust area, allegedly from surgery, but the dress drew attention to them

The viral clip sparked a wave of responses online, with fans divided between sympathy and blunt honesty

Kylie Jenner's surgery scars took centre stage at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner made headlines for more than just her fashion at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 7 November 2026. The reality TV star's figure-hugging gown turned the night into a viral moment after footage spread online showing scars in her bust area, believed to be from cosmetic surgery.

The Kardashians star appeared to have dressed with the intention of concealing the marks, but the tight silhouette of her gown worked against her. Images and video from the event circulated rapidly across social media, racking up attention and dividing opinion almost immediately.

Kylie's history with cosmetic surgery

Jenner has not shied away from discussing cosmetic procedures in the past, having previously spoken openly about getting lip fillers at a young age. The latest footage, shared on X by @sirencrave, reignited conversation about the pressures she has faced growing up in the public eye as a member of one of Hollywood's most scrutinised families.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kylie Jenner's Surgery Scars Spotted at 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA. Image: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Social media reacts to the viral footage

Reactions online ranged from sympathy to sharp wit. Here is what people had to say:

@KarinHart wrote:

"She literally told us the size of her implants; I don't think she gaf 😭 idk lol"

@crystal52112257 said:

"Y'all are 'girls girls' until y'all find out a woman who makes you insecure got work done. Mind you, she's been open about it, not that the general public is entitled to know anyway."

@astoldbyglitter offered a more emotional take:

"It's not hilarious.. It's sad. She was 19, and trying to feel more secure compared to older women her old geezer baby daddy had around her, and her naturally more developed bestie at the time? She paid for that... they botched her."

@hereinthegheto pointed out a physical detail:

"I think it's more noticeable due to the fake tan. When I use self-tanner, it doesn't really make my scars darker; they stay my original skin tone. Just the surrounding skin gets darker."

@Jenna_Newbery wrote perhaps the most reflective comment of all:

"It's very sad. This poor girl never had a chance of developing healthy self-esteem. She was so young when her family was thrust into the spotlight and growing up watching her mother, sisters, and even her father, becoming glamorous beauty icons. The level of self-consciousness she would feel must be painful."

Watch the gala footage that set social media alight below.

Kourtney shuts down Travis Barker split rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shuts down Travis Barker split rumours on The Kardashians.

She called the rumours fabricated and revealed a home renovation for their blended family.

Source: Briefly News