Sol Phenduka joined the conversation after a post about South African-born cricketers who never played for the country went viral on X

Andrew Strauss, the former England cricket captain, was revealed as one of the notable South Africans who represented another nation

South Africans on X had mixed reactions, with some claiming they already knew while others expressed genuine shock

Sol Phenduka reacted after learning that former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss was born in South Africa. Image: Sol Phenduka, Andrew Strauss

Source: Instagram

A post about South African-born cricketers who went on to represent other nations has set X alight, pulling in radio personality Sol Phenduka and sparking a broader conversation about the country's complicated cricket history.

The thread originated from a post by @SarkariUmpire on 11 November 2026, which flagged South Africans who played international cricket but never pulled on the green and gold. Former England captain Andrew Strauss was among the names that caught people off guard, prompting Thandubuntu to reply with genuine disbelief.

Andrew Strauss' South African roots

Strauss, who went on to lead England and became one of the most celebrated openers in Test cricket, was born in Johannesburg. His English career included back-to-back Ashes triumphs, yet many South Africans apparently had no idea about his origins until this post surfaced.

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Sol Phenduka, whose X handle is @Solphendukaa, was tagged in the conversation, adding his voice to the growing pile-on of reactions. The post racked up thousands of views as the thread spread across the platform.

The reference to Makhaya Ntini, who became South Africa's first Black African cricketer to represent the country at Test level, added weight to the broader point about who historically had access to opportunities in South African sport during the apartheid era.

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Mzansi reacts to the Strauss revelation

The reactions ranged from amusement to sharp historical commentary. @Retshi28 (Retshi Tlhaole) was dismissive, writing:

"Come on, we all knew that. 😂"

@RambauSingo (Mr Singo) kept it short:

"I knew that one."

@PrinceSbuNdaba, who brought the most pointed perspective to the discussion:

"He's not the only one. England and Australia took white slaves. Our lack of talent before Makhaya Ntini saved us from shipment."

Jo-Ann Strauss announced as Miss SA finale host

Miss SA 2026 organisers announced Jo-Ann Strauss as an official host for the finale on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

The pageant's finale will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 14 November 2026, marking a break from its SunBet Arena tradition.

Source: Briefly News