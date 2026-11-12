Mzansi Magic dropped a trailer for Amatshitshi Esmanje , a new show centred on six Zulu maidens navigating modern life while honouring their culture

The trailer sparked a wave of frustration online, with many South Africans calling out the dominance of Zulu-themed content on local TV

Even Zulu viewers joined the conversation, expressing fatigue over the lack of representation for other ethnic groups on South African screens

A new Zulu maiden show, 'Amatshitshi Esmanje' on Mzansi Magic left many people unimpressed. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Magic's latest trailer is stirring up more than just excitement. The channel dropped a promo for its upcoming show Amatshitshi Esmanje on 11 November 2026. While the colourful, culturally rich footage of six Zulu maidens turned heads, it also reopened a long-running conversation about ethnic representation in South African television.

The trailer, filmed at a waterfall location with women dressed in vibrant traditional beaded attire, teases a reality-style series following six modern Zulu women who honour their vow of purity despite the pressures of contemporary life. The show premieres on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.

An old debate ensues

It was an X post by @mon_ello responding to the trailer with "Nna ke shap ka mazulu", loosely translated: "Personally, I am done with Zulus", that sent the replies into overdrive. The comment captured what many South Africans have felt for years: that Zulu culture receives a disproportionate share of airtime on local TV, while other groups, including Venda, Sotho, and Swazi communities, rarely see their traditions reflected on screen.

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The frustration is not new. Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi once made a controversial remark suggesting that actors who do not speak Zulu struggle to land roles in the South African entertainment industry. For many viewers, Amatshitshi Esmanje simply adds another title to a growing list that includes AmaBhinca, Shaka iLembe, Uzalo, and various other Zulu-centric productions.

What made the backlash particularly striking was that it came from Zulu viewers themselves.

Watch the trailer that set off the conversation:

Mzansi reacts to trailer

@CharmaineMayaba wrote:

"Me too, and I'm Zulu."

@iam_nomybhengu said:

"I'm Zulu, and I agree."

@MbaliMkhiz65423 noted:

"All the Zulus in the comment section are also tired😂."

@KaNgwaneNgwadi added:

"We as AmaZulu are fed up. Bhinca this, tshitshi that. Soapie, telenovela, shaka ilembe, etc! Yoh."

@LesediNxumalo wrote:

"I'm Zulu and I'm also tired. Can they place the focus on another culture? We also want to learn about other people's cultural practices"

@Siphesihle65181 asked:

"Where are the Venda shows? Why don't they focus at least in the Northern Cape?"

@phozi88 also weighed in:

"I opt for social media Sesotho content because there is nothing on TV besides Nyalo O, in terms of Sesotho se monate."

Phakelumthakathi introduces himself

In a previous report from Briefly News, a promotional video for Amabhinca features Phakelumthakathi speaking about himself in traditional Zulu attire in a rural setting.

A troll's attempt to discredit Ngizwe in the comments backfired as fans rallied behind the controversial personality.

Source: Briefly News