New Zulu Maiden Show 'Amatshitshi Esmanje' on Mzansi Magic Leaves SA Fans Divided
- Mzansi Magic dropped a trailer for Amatshitshi Esmanje, a new show centred on six Zulu maidens navigating modern life while honouring their culture
- The trailer sparked a wave of frustration online, with many South Africans calling out the dominance of Zulu-themed content on local TV
- Even Zulu viewers joined the conversation, expressing fatigue over the lack of representation for other ethnic groups on South African screens
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Mzansi Magic's latest trailer is stirring up more than just excitement. The channel dropped a promo for its upcoming show Amatshitshi Esmanje on 11 November 2026. While the colourful, culturally rich footage of six Zulu maidens turned heads, it also reopened a long-running conversation about ethnic representation in South African television.
The trailer, filmed at a waterfall location with women dressed in vibrant traditional beaded attire, teases a reality-style series following six modern Zulu women who honour their vow of purity despite the pressures of contemporary life. The show premieres on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic, channel 161.
An old debate ensues
It was an X post by @mon_ello responding to the trailer with "Nna ke shap ka mazulu", loosely translated: "Personally, I am done with Zulus", that sent the replies into overdrive. The comment captured what many South Africans have felt for years: that Zulu culture receives a disproportionate share of airtime on local TV, while other groups, including Venda, Sotho, and Swazi communities, rarely see their traditions reflected on screen.
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The frustration is not new. Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi once made a controversial remark suggesting that actors who do not speak Zulu struggle to land roles in the South African entertainment industry. For many viewers, Amatshitshi Esmanje simply adds another title to a growing list that includes AmaBhinca, Shaka iLembe, Uzalo, and various other Zulu-centric productions.
What made the backlash particularly striking was that it came from Zulu viewers themselves.
Watch the trailer that set off the conversation:
Mzansi reacts to trailer
@CharmaineMayaba wrote:
"Me too, and I'm Zulu."
@iam_nomybhengu said:
"I'm Zulu, and I agree."
@MbaliMkhiz65423 noted:
"All the Zulus in the comment section are also tired😂."
@KaNgwaneNgwadi added:
"We as AmaZulu are fed up. Bhinca this, tshitshi that. Soapie, telenovela, shaka ilembe, etc! Yoh."
@LesediNxumalo wrote:
"I'm Zulu and I'm also tired. Can they place the focus on another culture? We also want to learn about other people's cultural practices"
@Siphesihle65181 asked:
"Where are the Venda shows? Why don't they focus at least in the Northern Cape?"
@phozi88 also weighed in:
"I opt for social media Sesotho content because there is nothing on TV besides Nyalo O, in terms of Sesotho se monate."
Phakelumthakathi introduces himself
In a previous report from Briefly News, a promotional video for Amabhinca features Phakelumthakathi speaking about himself in traditional Zulu attire in a rural setting.
A troll's attempt to discredit Ngizwe in the comments backfired as fans rallied behind the controversial personality.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za