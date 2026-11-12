Rassie Erasmus invited Springboks supporters to send messages and videos to the players while they are away in France

The coach's heartfelt request sparked an outpouring of support, with fans praising his contribution to South African rugby

Supporters also rallied behind Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the rest of the squad ahead of their France Test on Friday

Springbok supporters have been given a special opportunity to reach their heroes in France, thanks to head coach Rassie Erasmus.

The South African team is away from home for its 2026 Nations Championship campaign, with France next on the schedule. However, Erasmus wants the players to feel the support of their country even while competing thousands of kilometres away.

The coach took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, to invite South Africans to send messages, videos and other words of encouragement to the squad.

"Yip we far from home, but we can always feel you 🇿🇦. Go to the link below and send us a message or video or whatever. Will make sure the boys get to see it on this side 💙🇿🇦," Erasmus wrote.

He shared a link to https://messagesfromhome.net, encouraging supporters to participate and let the players know they are backing them.

His gesture attracted an enthusiastic response, with several South Africans using the opportunity to express their appreciation for the coach, his management team and the players.

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Springboks fans praise Rassie Erasmus

Some supporters focused on the impact Erasmus and his team have had on South African rugby. Bongani praised the coach for the pride and inspiration he has brought to the country.

"You gents ne. Especially the former loosie, the now 2 time works cup winning coach Rassie. We are grateful. Grateful for how you uphold our pride when everything else is falling apart. Greatful for the inspiration. We are proud of you boys. Smash those French"

Morel Khulu also expressed appreciation for the Springboks management and playing squad.

"Rassie, we love you. We admire you and your coaching team. We love and admire your players. What you've done and still doing for the country is immense, massive, and immeasurable. We continue to believe in you. Thank you for doing so much for our country and its nation."

Yolisa thanked the team for its achievements, writing:

"Rassie, thank you for winning this nation's championship for South Africa 🇿🇦."

Another supporter, Bewise, shared a message in Afrikaans:

"Thanks, Rassie, dit is so cool, man 😄🫡🫡 Jy het maar net 'n manier om ons harte warm te maak en ons passie te laat gaan van vonk na vlam. ❤️💪🏼"

The Beard Guy wrote:

"Come on boys, we back every single one of you, including our flyhalf, SFM!!!"

Siyabonga Nelson also sent a message to the players ahead of their French assignment.

"@Springboks go Bokke please Boys please crush that no 9 and 10 of French for fun"

When do the Springboks play France?

The Springboks face France on Friday, 13 November 2026, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The encounter is part of Round 5 of the inaugural Nations Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 22:10 South African time.

South Africa head into the contest after a commanding 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on 7 November.

Erasmus has made only two changes to his matchday squad, with Wilco Louw coming into the starting XV and Cobus Reinach joining the replacements.

The Springboks will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten Nations Championship run against a formidable French side. With the match approaching, Erasmus' invitation gives supporters another way to make their voices heard and remind the players that they have backing from home.

Source: Briefly News