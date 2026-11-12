Fan-favourite actress Deli Malinga stunned South Africans this week when she came back to Generations: The Legacy

Malinga, who previously played the role of MamZobe in Umkhokha: The Curse, played the role of Sara in the SABC1 show

Viewers of the show celebrated the return of the actress on Wednesday, 11 November 2026

'Generations: The Legacy' fans react to Deli Malinga's return as Sara. Image: DeliMalinga

Source: Instagram

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga made a comeback to SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy as Sara this week.

Malinga previously made headlines when she landed a role in Mzansi Magic's Endlini after Umkhokha: The Curse.

The multi-award-winning actress also trended on social media when she asked for donations to attend an award ceremony.

The soapie confirmed Malinga's return to the show on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. In the teaser, Malinga stars opposite Winnie Ntshaba, who plays the role of Khethiwe, and Rapulane Seiphemo, who plays the role of Tau Mogale.

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Generations: The Legacy fans react to Sara's return

kudeni_m said:

"Haiboooo iya ihlangana moss iGenerations! I think they will get me back! Boyisani uNgcobo."

__daedee responded:

"That yha Khethiwe has got a bit of "MaMzobe" 😂."

mrs_asa_n reacted:

"Ngu Mamzobe lo ubuyileyo not Sara we Nkosi 😂."

laonetshupelomabutho said:

"Heebana!! Sara? Yeah no…Mfundi’s money is very long🔥🔥🔥🔥."

iinkulumbuso reacted:

"I love what Mfundi is doing."

ingelosi_yabomdibane wrote:

"I'll watch Generations again 🔥❤️😂."

sakhile_zuma reacted:

"Sicela no Zodwa. 😂😂😂😂😂 Yohhh!"

_wendypennington replied:

"Kwabuya ezinkuluke manje🙌."

real_thami_r said:

"Sara is back naye 😂."

kamogelochill wrote:

"Oh!! We are slowly getting back our 20h00 slot, ngeke.🙌🔥."

simphiwe_london replied:

"Mfundi had no choice but to bring them back."

iam_brand_in said:

"😭😭😭 How much is DStv, guys?"

sr_motloung replied:

"Sara ka 2026 😭😭😭😭😂?"

u.jakalasi wrote:

"Scela Mam Ruby."

'Generations: The Legacy' viewers comment on Deli Malinga's comeback as Sara. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Instagram

Deli Malinga faces unemployment after Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Generations actress Deli Malinga discussed life after Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, Umkhokha: The Curse.

The award-winning actress portrayed the character of Mamzobe in the award-winning TV show.

Malinga previously pleaded for donations to attend a ceremony in Kenya, where she received a nomination at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Source: Briefly News