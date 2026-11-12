Rassie Erasmus has opened up about the thinking behind some of his Springbok selection decisions

Several talented South African players face a difficult battle despite their impressive performances

The Springbok coach has explained what makes one Lions star stand out from the competition

Rassie Erasmus has explained why some of South Africa's best rugby players might struggle to get into the Springboks. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has explained why some of South Africa's most talented rugby players might never get regular opportunities with the Springboks. The national coach has also opened up about his admiration for Lions scrum-half Morne van den Berg, popularly known as Krappies.

The 29-year-old has become an increasingly important member of the national team. His recent performances have also strengthened his position ahead of Friday's Nations Championship showdown against France in Paris on 13 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus explains his Springbok selection philosophy

Speaking about his selection decisions, Erasmus explained that choosing a national team involves more than identifying the best individual players in each position.

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According to Planet Rugby, the coach believes players must complement one another and fulfil specific tactical requirements.

"It's sometimes tough to convince people that there's something in a player that we see," Erasmus said.

"Not that other players are not good. Some of the best players in South Africa will probably, in our era, not play for the Springboks because of what we need in a certain team" .

He used Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos as examples, noting that Cameron Hanekom's ability to cover multiple positions makes him particularly valuable alongside Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese.

Why Morne van den Berg has impressed Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus also explained why Van den Berg has earned the coaching team's confidence despite competition from experienced scrum-halves such as Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse and Embrose Papier.

The coach believes the current Springbok backline needs a scrum-half who delivers quick ball rather than constantly looking for opportunities to attack around the fringes.

“We maybe need a nine who is just really fast off the base and gets the ball into those guys’ hands,” he said.

Erasmus added that Van den Berg's competitive attitude is particularly appreciated.

“What we love about Krappies and what we enjoy is he makes everything a contest. The tackle fight, a pass, getting to the ruck quick enough,” he said.

Rassie Erasmus has opened up about the thinking behind some of his Springbok selection decisions. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springboks prepare for France showdown

Van den Berg has retained his starting position against France, with Cobus Reinach providing cover from the bench.

Erasmus explained that Grant Williams was not selected because he lacked sufficient recent match practice following injuries and a brief stint playing in Japan.

The Springboks have made only two changes to their matchday 23 for the Paris encounter, with Wilco Louw moving into the starting team.

Van den Berg will now have another opportunity to demonstrate why the coaching team values his contribution as South Africa prepare for a demanding encounter against France.

Springboks determined to change their rugby reputation

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus wants the Springboks to change how they are perceived by coaches, referees and rugby pundits.

The national coach believes South Africa should be recognised for their tactical ability and discipline, rather than just their physical approach.

Erasmus pointed to the Springboks' improved discipline against Italy, but acknowledged that France would provide a much tougher examination. He also revealed plans to bring in a World Rugby scrum specialist as the team works to strengthen another important part of its game.

Source: Briefly News