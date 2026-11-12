L-Tido dropped a bombshell on his podcast, claiming Nota had been showing off a pair of R70 000 Gucci shoes that allegedly belonged to Yanga Chief

The rapper challenged anyone to show him a single photo of Nota ever wearing designer shoes, offering an e-wallet payment to anyone who could prove it

Netizens flooded the comments with laughing emojis and hot takes, with many saying Nota has officially been buried after the revelation

L-Tido made fresh allegations against Nota, claiming he stole Gucci shoes belonging to rapper Yanga Chief. Image: L-Tido, Nota, Yanga Chief

Source: Facebook

L-Tido has thrown SA hip-hop's messiest tea party yet, calling out controversial music executive Nota Baloyi on the latest episode of the LTido Podcast for allegedly stealing and bragging about a pair of designer shoes that were never his to begin with.

On episode 49 of the YouTube podcast, L-Tido claimed that the R70 000 Gucci shoes Nota had been flaunting across multiple interviews actually belonged to rapper Yanga Chief. According to L-Tido, he only learned the truth after handing the shoes to someone named Steve, at which point the alleged theft came to light.

L-Tido's shoe allegations against Nota

L-Tido did not hold back during his rant.

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"You were bragging about 70k shoes on so many interviews. Yo, I gave Steve my 70k Gucci shoes, only to find out those are not your shoes. Those are Younger Chief's shoes. You stole, you’re stealing shoes, bro.” He went on to question whether Nota had ever been seen in designer clothing at all, throwing out an open challenge to his audience.

"When has anyone ever seen Nota in Designer? I've never seen Nota in Designer. If you can send a picture to me, I'll send you an e-wallet. You gave Steve a Gucci shoe from 8 years ago. God, he has not even worn that thing once."

L-Tido also joked about the shoes' fate, suggesting he would take them to a nearby sneaker shop to get them cleaned up before keeping them, or possibly donating them to charity.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Nota's designer drama

The comment section under the podcast clip erupted, with fans finding the whole situation equal parts shocking and hilarious.

@terrawolfsa wrote:

"Nota stole the shoes, then… Siv was like, so stealing is cool ...stole his girl. 😂😂"

@given_.na had a field day:

"Gifted shoes and his girl to the same person. 😂😭"

@mirandah.m quoted the e-wallet challenge back with glee:

"'When have you ever seen him in designer, I'll send you an eWallet'. 😂😂😂 Kwaaaaa."

@oniel_23_ declared:

"Nota is buried after this; there's no comeback. 🤣"

@frombenjy2benjamins reflected:

"Fede, the universe is humbling Nota. If he bragged about God how he bragged about himself, he'd be in a better position in life."

@brankenthobejane added:

"I saw Nota in real life many times. I find it difficult to be convinced he is rich.... 😂"

@healingeveryroom_her kept it short and sweet:

"Shoe thief. 😂😂😂😂"

Jacinta’s Facebook was suspended

Facebook suspended the personal account of March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on 6 November 2026.

The platform cited a violation of its community standards, giving her 180 days to appeal.

Source: Briefly News