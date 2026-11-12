Matthew Sates could become the latest South African sporting star to pursue an international career elsewhere as financial concerns mount

His potential Australia move comes just a day after Tatjana Smith announced her decision to represent the Netherlands

Fresh revelations about the costs of competing internationally have placed Swimming South Africa's athlete support under scrutiny

Matthew Sates could be the next South African Olympic swimmer to pursue an international switch. Image: Stephane Thomas

Source: Getty Images

South African swimming faces another potential setback after Olympic swimmer Matthew Sates reportedly pursued Australian citizenship, with the financial demands of competing at the highest level becoming a growing concern. His situation comes as another of the country's biggest swimming stars, Tatjana Smith, prepares to represent the Netherlands.

According to News24, Sates is considering an Australian switch amid financial pressures surrounding his swimming career.

The development follows an announcement first reported by SwimSwam during the Australian Swimming Trials in June 2026. Broadcaster Mat Thompson disclosed that Sates was seeking Australian citizenship ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Matthew Sates' Australian ambitions

Sates represented South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics. He is also a former world short-course champion, having won the 200m individual medley title in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He holds several South African short-course records, including in the 200m and 400m freestyle and individual medley events. His last reported representation of South Africa came at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

World Aquatics requires a 12-month waiting period for athletes changing sporting nationality. Citizenship, residency or established links and formal approval are also required.

Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch

On 11 November 2026, Smith announced that she would represent the Netherlands, citing better support and the opportunity to sustain her career.

The four-time Olympic medallist explained that the "financial and practical challenges of swimming were among the reasons my previous career became difficult to sustain". She also said the move would allow her to explore another part of her Dutch heritage.

Swimming SA funding concerns emerge

The financial challenges extend beyond the two Olympic stars. South African swimmers require R55,000 to travel to the December 2026 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Beijing after qualifying for the competition.

Swimming South Africa's October 28 communication reportedly placed responsibility for several travel and participation costs on selected athletes. The funding concerns have also drawn attention after Smith described the difficulties she experienced during her career.

For South African swimming, the developments raise important questions about how the country supports athletes who qualify to compete internationally.

Roland Schoeman has defended Tatjana Smith after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity. Image: Shaun Boterill/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roland Schoeman defends Tatjana Smith amid Swimming SA funding controversy

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman defended Tatjana Smith after March & March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned the swimmer's South African identity following her decision to represent the Netherlands.

Schoeman also criticised Swimming South Africa over the reported R55,000 contribution athletes are expected to make towards representing the country internationally.

Source: Briefly News