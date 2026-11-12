Nota Baloyi fired back at L-Tido on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, after the rapper publicly accused him of borrowing money from someone in his camp

The former music executive shared WhatsApp screenshots that he said told a very different story about the transaction

The clash reignited a feud that first exploded during a chaotic live podcast recording earlier in November 2026

Nota Baloyi posted screenshots of his DMs after L-Tido accused him of asking for money. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is not backing down. The outspoken former music executive turned podcaster clapped back at rapper L-Tido on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, leaking WhatsApp conversations after L-Tido aired him out on a podcast teaser that quickly went viral.

"Nota, how are you on the internet talking like a big boss, but you are borrowing money from people from my team?" L-Tido said in the scathing podcast clip that set social media alight.

Nota's response was swift: he posted WhatsApp screenshots appearing to show that the money was not a loan at all, but rather a "thank you" payment, with the message "Send me your account to send a thank you 🙏🤝" followed by a Capitec Bank account PDF.

Nota Baloyi leaks WhatsApp chats after L-Tido's rant

The tension between the two goes back to 3 November 2026, when Nota went on an extended rant against L-Tido during a live recording of the Music Pulse podcast. Co-host Sfiso dialled L-Tido mid-episode, sending the recording into disarray as Nota unloaded on the rapper over the phone. L-Tido's viral podcast response appears to be his counterpunch to that confrontation.

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Nota also took aim at L-Tido's relationship with Anele Zondo, writing:

"If a judge can order him raise his son, I'll sue him for that…"

The posts drew thousands of views and dozens of replies, with peeps firmly divided on who had the upper hand.

See the screenshots below:

Peeps react after Nota Baloyi leaks DMs

The internet had plenty to say about the exchange:

@TheRealKayWiZi asked:

"So why didn't @L_Tido mention gore it was a thank you, instead of 'Borrowing' like he says on his lil pod?"

@ChiketaIta46800 was not impressed with Nota's rebuttal:

"You are now clutching at straws, pack it in, freckle face."

@dggddrggg went in hard:

"Lol now it makes sense as to why you were eating like you had been trapped in a cave on Sonwabile's stream, my goat has been hungry while pretending to be a big shot! 😂😂 Nota, y'all must speak up, otherwise you'll die of hunger. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@mayhem_father asked pointedly:

"What happened to your Mercedes? Repossessed?"

@MarshalMndebele brought up Nota's history of legal battles:

"You have been sued a lot of times that you believe you can sue someone for anything at this point 🤣🤣…like what did you report when you got to the police station…? Maybe I can use it in future."

Nota Baloyi shared DMs after L-Tido accused him of asking for money. Image: lavidanota, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi and Shimza trade insults over Kunye

L-Tido is not the only person Nota Baloyi has clashed with. In an earlier report, Briefly News covered how Nota fired back at Shimza on X after the DJ addressed comments about his removal as a director of Kunye Records.

Shimza responded sarcastically after the podcaster accused him of serving white corporate interests.

Source: Briefly News