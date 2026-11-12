Young Stunna dropped the music video for Umshini , a lead single off his sophomore album Busisiwe, released on 21 October 2026

The outdoor video was shot at what appears to be Sun City Resort, and MySol made a surprise appearance in the clip

Netizens roasted both the video's production quality and MySol's growing presence in celebrity spaces

MySol was roasted after he made a cameo in Young Stunna’s 'Umshini' music video. Image: mysol_ceo

Source: Twitter

Young Stunna is back and making noise, but it's not just the music people are talking about. The Amapiano star dropped the visual for his single Umshini, and it's MySol's unexpected cameo that has social media in a chokehold.

Young Stunna shared the teaser on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 November, with the caption:

"Kuzobonakala phambili macala, asiye. 🤞🏾 UMSHINI OUT NOW, BUSISIWE THE ALBUM OUT NOOOOW. ⚔️🧡"

Entertainment blog @TheHypeChannel_ then reshared the clip on X with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Young Stunna on 'UMSHINI' with MySol making an appearance," pushing it to a wider audience and setting off a wave of reactions.

Umshini served as one of the lead singles, building anticipation ahead of Young Stunna's sophomore album, Busisiwe, which dropped on 21 October 2026, five years after his debut project Notumato in 2021. The music video was filmed outdoors in what looks like Sun City Resort, with the iconic animal sculptures, ornate African-themed archways, and luxury sports cars, including a yellow supercar and a black convertible, all visible in the selfie-style, handheld footage. The vibe is celebratory and playful, though the low-fi production style became a talking point of its own.

MySol's cameo in Young Stunna's video divides SA

The North West miner's cameo in the clip drew sharp reactions from all corners. Watch the video that got everyone talking below.

Watch MySol's surprise appearance in Young Stunna's Umshini video:

Here's what peeps had to say:

@proudlysata wrote:

"What in the creatively lazy, & low-budget music video is this? 🫤"

@flip80085 was equally unimpressed with the visuals:

"This was the most uncreative music video... Stunna looks like he just woke up from the hotel room and went outside to shoot this music video using a friend's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 😭😭😭"

@Nonny07 came for MySol directly:

"This man is a liar. He said he came to fetch his daughter, but here he's wearing a different outfit with alcohol 😭😭"

@Thatomalaza2002 added:

"Insecure and Main character syndrome; man wants to be a celebrity"

@AbsoluteRhy raised a different concern:

"MySol might face a demise quickly; he's becoming too exposed to song videos and parties. Hai, too risky for a person of his Status and the business he's in. Low profile would do"

Others, however, defended MySol's right to show up and have fun. @bigboy_zulu said:

"No billionaire would be moving like this; MySol is a G muyekeni, guys!"

@etm811 pointed out:

"Guy pays artists money promoters can only dream of; he appears in a video to support a talent, but you still find something wrong."

@13_tumelo1 kept it simple:

"The hatred MySol is getting!? Lol, and he didn't do anything wrong, but he just appeared on a music shoot, btw."

MySol breaks silence following FonCity backlash

MySol's appearance in Young Stunna's music video came at a time when he was trending on social media after attendees accused him of disrupting the FonCity weekend event held at Sun City, as reported by Briefly News.

A screenshot of an apparent WhatsApp status surfaced on social media, showing MySol hitting back at the allegations with a pointed denial.

Source: Briefly News