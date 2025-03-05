Talented South African actress Deli Malinga has received a massive nomination for her work in the local entertainment industry

Deli Malinga has taken to social media to announce that she is recognised as one of the best actresses in the continent, and she is over the moon

However, travelling to the event will require her to dig deep into her pockets, and she has taken to social media to plead with the public to assist her

South African actress Deli Malinga is making her name known in all corners of Africa. The Umkhokha: The Curse star recently received massive recognition in an awards ceremony held in Kenya, and she is overjoyed.

Deli Malinga honoured by Kenyan awards

South African actress Deli Malinga has received a nomination at a prestigious award ceremony in Kenya called Ladies in Media. The actress took to social media to express gratitude over being recognised as the African Female Actor of the Year.

“What an honor being nominated for African Female Actor of the year (not just South African but African. I just see God in all of this. To all of you out there who appreciated my work from day one and supported me throughout my acting journey. I am because of you. Thank you so much. I pray God keeps you guys for me,” she said.

Malinga spoke proudly about being able to represent her hometown of Umlazi and the production crew and cast members of Umkhokha: The Curse.

Deli Malinga seeks donations to attend award ceremony

The actress noted how big of an achievement this is for her. However, she stated that for her to participate, she has to dig deep into her pockets.

"This is a big announcement. The sad part is that I will have to participate fully on my own. Wish I could get sponsors going to Kenya," she mentioned.

She further pleaded for her supporters to continue supporting local entertainers and asked them to vote for her.

This award for Deli is validation that she is headed towards the right direction. She described this as the best feeling ever. According to Sowetan, Malinga said

“It was not easy to get here, but it gives me such pride to be known and labelled as the best in my community,” she expressed.

Her fans reacted to her Facebook post, saying they will definitely be voting.

Nolwandle Ngoma

"I always vote for you, my dear. Mam Zobe I love you."

Nomthandazo Ndwandwe

"You deserve it, love, and we will miss your character coz you nailed it well in every aspect. Big love for you, and salute."

Bathabile Uzanokuhle Mahlatsi shared:

"Your acting skills are on another level. There is no way that kind of talent in the whole of Africa would not go unnoticed. We love you Zobisto."

