Pearl Nikolic, former Skeem Saam actress, announced on Instagram that she had joined the MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, to serve as the voice of God in the sphere of politics

The actress, who became a pastor in 2023, expressed excitement about bringing change under the party's leadership

Fans congratulated her on social media, with some praising her decision while others speculated she joined for financial stability

Popular actress Pearl Nikolic has added to the long list of celebrities who have joined the MK Party. The star announced the great news with her fans and followers on social media.

Former ‘Skeem Saam’ star Pearl Nikolic has revealed that she has joined the MK Party. Image: @pearl_nikolic

Source: Instagram

Pearl Nikolic finds a new home at MK Party

One of South Africa's biggest political parties MK Party is growing rapidly. The party led by former President Jacob Zuma has welcomed a sizeable number of new members, including celebrities before and after the elections in May 2024.

Nikolic made headlines in 2023 when she revealed that she had answered her calling to become a pastor. The actress has now ventured into politics, revealing her new party.

Former Skeem Saam actress Pearl Nikolic, popular for playing Sonti on the educational telenovela took to her Instagram page to announce that she had joined the MK Party. The post read:

"'You must be the change you wish to see in the world.' And “'When you blame others, you give up your power to change.' I am excited to be the voice of God in the Sphere of Politics! I am Looking forward to serve our people under the leadership of @umkhonto_wesizwe_official @umkhonto.wesizwe_official."

Fans congratulate Pearl on her move to MK Party

Social media users flooded the former actress's page with congratulatory messages. Many hailed her for joining the party of her dreams and wanting to play her part in ensuring there's change in South Africa.

@kholohunadi_kekena said:

"Take care of yourself and All the best!"

@iam.nellz commented:

"Congratulations to you honourable 👌🏽💫💃🏽"

@faith_nonyane added:

"Congratulations comrade Pearl ❤️"

@chustermaseti commented:

"You're sizzling hot ate the whole fit black is king ❤️🔥🖤"

@EvansMathibe said:

"The struggles of being an actor probably forced her to hustle through MK Party. And that's fine—she's just hustling.🤏🏿💁🏿‍♂️"

@Thule549614291 wrote:

"She did good for her self so they can rebuild that Nkandla of hers fast fast."

Former ‘Skeem Saam’ star Pearl Nikolic has joined the MK Party. Image: @pearl_nikolic

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub campaigns for the MK Party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub has hit the ground running after joining the MK Party. The star was recently caught on camera handing out free t-shirts to motorists.

Days after ditching the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Jub Jub was pictured alongside MK Party leader, former President Jacob Zuma. Jub Jub joins the likes of Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango, who has also endorsed the party.

A video of the star giving out free MK Party t-shirts to motorists was shared on X by a user with the handle @visse_ss. In the video, the controversial Uyajola 9/9 host seemed happy to be campaigning for his new party.

Papa Penny shines at SONA 2025 as MK MP

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician turned politician Papa Penny stole the show at the SONA 2025 held in Cape Town last month. The former reality TV star was spotted wearing a glittery royal blue suit with gold detail and completed the look with gold shoes and sunglasses.

The veteran hitmaker joined the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party and was elected a member of Parliament in 2024. He was among the politicians who attended the annual event at the Parliament buildings.

His flamboyant appearance, while impressing some, drew criticism from others who felt that it was inappropriate for the occasion.

X user @mkhulu4eva shared his thoughts and said:

"English aside, this guy does not belong in parliament. He contributes absolutely nothing to the discourse, I've watched a few parliamentary committee meetings he's been in, and he is underwhelming at best."

Following up on that opinion, X user @Madibeng_Chris added:

"You should have asked this one if he were a President, how would he do things differently. In which areas would he create jobs and stimulate the economy."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News