Former Skeem Saam actress, Pearl Nikolić has a new passion that she has found fulfilment through. The actress, known for her role as Sonti, is now a pastor and preaches the word of God through her calling. Pearl has taken a break from acting to follow a different path and says she hasn't looked back since.

Pearl Nikolić takes a break from acting

Talking to Zimoja, Nikolić revealed that her spiritual journey began at a time when she was on a destructive path.

The actress shares that God pulled her closer and she never pulled back, and has followed His ways ever since.

"I used to live a wild lifestyle and one day God pulled me into a hotel room in the early hours of the morning after clubbing. I knew then that I needed to change my ways."

She continued:

"Since that morning, I have never looked back but have chosen to preach his Word to the multitudes."

Pearl competed for Mrs. South Africa

Loved for her gorgeous Instagram photos and entrepreneurial drive, Pearl competed in the Mrs. South Africa 2023 pageant.

Though she didn't take home the crown, Pearl became a finalist in the top 30 and credited God for her achievements throughout the entire journey.

Also a wife, mother of two, and content creator, Pearl never forgets to give herself flowers for her hard work.

The actress is also a florist and runs her own store from a love of arranging beautiful bouquets. Pearl shared that her loved ones encouraged her to go into the business and she did.

"I love receiving flowers. I designed my marketing strategies and went to the streets myself until an opportunity for a store came- I have never looked back."

Actors who chose God over film

Briefly News reported the news of actress Innocent Chipa Sadiki becoming the head pastor at her church.

Sadiki plays the role of Sthoko on Skeem Saam and is also an entrepreneur, YouTuber, and influencer, and added her new role as senior pastor to her resume.

The publication also revealed Kelly Khumalo's plans to release her Gospel album after having turned to God amid the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

