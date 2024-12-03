The South African musician L'vovo Derrango was seen campaigning for the MK political party

A video of the Durban-based artist campaigning for the political party went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to L'vovo's campaign video

L'vovo Derango campaigned for the MK party. Image: @lvovosa

South African Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has once again made headlines on social media. Recently, the Durban-based artist campaigned for the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK).

An online user, @NalaThokozane, posted a clip of the musician campaigning for the political party on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Hau, even Lvovo has joined the MK Party? what’s happening?"

See the video below:

Netizens react to L'vovo's campaign video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to L'vovo campaigning for the MK Party. Here's what they had to say:

@Patricia_Bantom wrote:

"You can't decampain Mk party with your madness. You can appear in all South African podcasts. What you are doing is free promotion for our organization, Julius Malema. South Africans can't be fooled."

@The_CitizenZA said:

"The ANC used to do the same thing, using useless celebrities to promote the party. We all know celebrities will do anything for a few cents. They are hungry; such people can’t influence you."

@Lorshy2 commented:

"Hai, but coming from that province. This is not a shocker."

@RealMan_dee responded:

"The Strategy of MK is to hire artists and content creators to make them trend as if they are doing something we have eyes, we see them."

@mphoisaac replied:

"He's broke and now joining in the criminal cartel. He's finished this one."

@sazisomzet tweeted:

"Everyone seems to be an MKP member these days, it's the only relevant Party at the moment."

