Jub Jub was seen handing out free MK Party t-shirts to motorists after leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and joining the party led by Jacob Zuma

He joins L'vovo Derrango and Papa Penny in supporting the political group with his campaign video

Fans applauded his efforts, but critics resurfaced his criminal past, accusing him of being a sellout

Jub Jub has hit the ground running after joining the MK Party. The star was recently caught on camera handing out free t-shirts to motorists.

Jub Jub is the latest celebrity to endorse the political party openly. Days after ditching the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Jub Jub was pictured alongside MK Party leader, former President Jacob Zuma.

Jub Jub joins the likes of Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango, who has also endorsed the party.

A video of the star giving out free MK Party t-shirts to motorists was shared on X by a user with the handle @visse_ss. In the video, the controversial Uyajola 9/9 host seemed happy to be campaigning for his new party. Take a look at the video below:

Fans applaud Jub Jub for campaigning for the MK Party

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some applauded the star for endorsing one of the biggest political parties in South Africa. However, some naysayers brought up his past and accused him of being a sellout.

@alferzw said:

"Gwaza 9/9 everywhere wayawaya..."

@Phiri13Williams commented:

"As a convicted criminal, he fits in quite well 🥰"

@Wanda855669465 added:

"I think this is a second video I see today for him giving away t-shirts. Umkhonto uyagwaza straight."

@MthabineJustice noted:

"Will never forget how he ploughed into school children with his Mini Cooper."

