DJ Sbu recently weighed in on Floyd Shivambu leaving the EFF for uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party)

The MoFaya energy drink founder said that Shivambu's exit from the EFF took him off guard as he wasn't expecting it

Some of the netizens flooded the comment section reacting to a video of DJ Sbu weighing in on the EFF situation

The news of comrade Floyd Shivambu leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shocked many netizens on social media as they didn't expect him to make that move.

DJ Sbu weighs in on Floyd Shivambu leaving EFF

Social media has been buzzing since the news of the EFF President Julius Malema confirming that their political party Deputy-President Floyd Shivambu has resigned from the party to join uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK)

Recently, the founder of Mofaya energy drink, DJ Sbu, weighed in on Shivambu exiting the EFF for another political party.

He said:

"I didn't see this one coming, I never saw Floyd Shivambu asking to be relieved from his duties by the EFF president Julius Malema. But the shocking thing is him mentioning that he doesn't want to continue the speculation from the media about his political career."

@ThisIsColbert posted the video of DJ Sbu expressing his shock regarding the news about Shivambu:

"[DEEP] Julius Malema says ‘pain’ of Floyd Shivambu quitting EFF for MK Party like hearing of his own mother’s death. DJ Sbu on what did he make of the situation."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Sbu's video

Some of the netizens reacted to what DJ Sbu had to say about Floyd Shivambu's decision:

@sibusisomabund9 said:

"DJ Sbu must just keep quiet."

@Simply_Natt questioned:

"Does Sbu have to video record all his opinion about EVERYTHING?"

@Lebogang2022 wrote:

"We saw it coming! Floyd’s political stature was growing rapidly and a snap was bound to happen. We wish him well, we shall meet somewhere. We remain steadfast in the pursuit of economic freedom in our lifetime!"

@Notaxxi said:

"DJ Sbu has turned into a gossiper these days."

Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema implicated in VBS Mutual Bank Saga

In a related article. Briefly News reported that Malema and Shivambu have been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

The convicted former chairman, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, wrote in an affidavit that he met with Malema and Shivambu and said he paid the party millions in donations.

