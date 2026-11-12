Nickchel Siamenda, a politics student from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park, shared a day-in-the-life vlog that caught South Africans off guard

The video showed her navigating grocery shopping on 6th Avenue, a school pickup and everyday township life in Zimbabwe

South Africans in the comments questioned whether Zimbabweans use South African rands and admitted the country looked nothing like they imagined

A Zimbabwean politics student turned everyday errands into must-watch content. Nickchel Siamenda, a vlogger based in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, posted a relaxed day-in-the-life video in November 2026 that quickly drew thousands of South African viewers curious about life across the border.

A woman in Bulawayo showed her life to South Africans. Image: @wnglth

Source: TikTok

The video followed Nickchel through a genuinely ordinary day. It began at her residential gate, where her younger sister was not impressed with being filmed first thing in the morning. From there, Nickchel shared a drive through Bulawayo, a grocery run on 6th Avenue, and a school pickup that she admits she was running late for.

Throughout the vlog, Nickchel was candid about balancing student life with family responsibilities. She mentioned that exam season was approaching and that her brand ambassador commitments had been put on hold until she finished her studies. Despite the pressure, she kept the tone light, joking that money has a way of restoring peace with a younger sibling.

What drew viewers in wasn't drama, but familiarity. The dustbin truck passing through the neighbourhood, the coins used at the till, the chaotic school run. It all felt close to home for South African audiences, even if the setting was unfamiliar. Watch Nickchel's Bulawayo vlog:

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Mzansi reacts to Bulawayo life

The comments section filled up quickly, with many South Africans expressing genuine surprise at what they saw:

Simphiwe Otto wrote:

"Wait a minute! So one can use South African rands coins in Zimbabwe?"

Siyabonga Sithole observed:

"Zim doesn't look that bad. Why are the others running away? 🤔"

Cousin Bee added:

"Hawu Zimbabwe is not so bad mos ❤️ I thought it's bad."

Nomhlekhabo Sbo wrote:

"Wow, you are showing a Zim we didn't know existed ❤️. I am following you, shame. Media is an enemy of progress. Zim is beautiful 👌"

Nomalanga Eland praised the content:

"You're the first person I will follow from Byo nge content. This is raw 👏"

Reabetsoe Kabelo Ntai noted:

"Pick n Pay has invested in Zimbabwe yoh."

Thapelo Sithole shared:

"It's so interesting because the Zim I'm sold is way different from kasi but I'm seeing some similarities a bit. I'm loving it here."

Other Briefly News stories on Zimbabwean living standards

Content creator @damidgetzimbo amused and impressed followers after filming a cheeky walkthrough of his parents' sprawling Zimbabwean estate, playfully dubbed "La Casa de Chimeza", while his mother was briefly out of the house.

while his mother was briefly out of the house. South African content creator Alice Mofokeng (@alice.visualdiary), who relocated to Harare in 2024 as an SADC trainee for a UN-affiliated sustainability organisation, went viral with vlogs showcasing the lush, peaceful side of daily life in Zimbabwe's capital.

Zimbabwean TikTok creator @thenjiemancue captivated southern African viewers after posting an interior tour of her modern, well-appointed rural home, challenging long-standing stereotypes that village living lacks comfort or sophistication.

Source: Briefly News