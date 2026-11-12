Naledi Aphiwe's verified Facebook account was deleted on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, with her team waiting on an appeal

Her manager Ntuthuko Mashaba suspects mass-reporting by users who disliked her content may have triggered the ban

The setback follows the alleged deletion of her YouTube catalogue by a former manager in September 2026, which had over 120 million views

Naledi Aphiwe reportedly lost access to her Facebook account two months after her YouTube music catalogue disappeared. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is no stranger to digital chaos, and 2026 has been a rough year for the 19-year-old Afro-soul singer from Inanda, north of Durban. Her verified Facebook account was deleted on Wednesday morning, 11 November 2026, adding yet another layer of frustration to what has already been a difficult few months online.

Her current manager, Ntuthuko Mashaba, confirmed the incident, explaining that the team had been heads-down with work for two days prior and had not been monitoring their social media. It was only when Naledi tried to log in that she discovered she had been banned from the platform.

What happened to Naledi's Facebook account

Facebook sent the singer a notification prompting her to lodge a dispute, which she did. At the time of publication, Mashaba said they were still awaiting a response from the platform.

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He ruled out the idea that this was a targeted, deliberate act of sabotage, though he did suspect that users who took issue with Naledi's content may have reported her account repeatedly, ultimately contributing to its removal. Despite the disruption, Mashaba was quick to note that his client was not rattled. She understood how social media worked and was pushing ahead with her professional bookings.

Mashaba also used the moment to caution Naledi's supporters about fake Facebook profiles impersonating the singer. With her verified account now gone, he stressed that fans should be careful about which pages they engage with on the platform, as several accounts were already pretending to represent her. If Facebook does not restore her profile after reviewing the dispute, the plan is to open a fresh account and continue building her online presence.

South Africans reacted to the news after Naledi's Facebook account reportedly vanished following the YouTube catalogue drama. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

YouTube catalogue deleted before this

The Facebook situation follows a far more damaging incident in September 2026, when Naledi's entire YouTube catalogue was allegedly wiped by her former manager, Londiwe Mncwabe. The removed content had accumulated over 120 million views, a significant blow for an artist still in the early stages of her career.

Her YouTube channel was eventually restored ahead of an EP release, though her team was still working to recover the deleted videos at that stage. The two incidents together paint a picture of an artist navigating serious behind-the-scenes turbulence while still trying to grow in the industry.

Jacinta's Facebook was suspended

Facebook suspended the personal account of March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on 6 November 2026.

The platform cited a violation of its community standards, giving her 180 days to appeal.

Source: Briefly News