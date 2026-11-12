South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis and his wife Vasti honeymooned in Santorini, Greece, on a tour arranged as a wedding gift

The owner of Santo Luxury Escape, Nikolaos Drosos, hosted the newlyweds and shared exclusive photographs with Briefly News

Nikolaos revealed an unexpected detail about Dricus's honeymoon experience involving a traditional local Greek spirit

South African UFC star Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti, enjoyed a memorable honeymoon experience in Santorini, Greece, where they were treated to a special tour arranged as a wedding present by his physiotherapist.

Nikolaos Drosos, the owner of Santo Luxury Escape, hosted the newlyweds during their visit and has shared exclusive photographs and details of their experience with Briefly News.

Speaking to Briefly News, Nikolaos confirmed that the trip was indeed part of the couple's honeymoon, explaining that the tour had been organised as a wedding gift from Dricus's physiotherapist.

The tour guide also had an interesting experience to share about the former UFC middleweight champion, revealing that he introduced him to a local Greek spirit known as Tsikoudia.

"I gave Dricus to drink a lot of moonshine (we call it Tsikoudia in Santorini). He loved it!" Nikolaos said.

Dricus du Plessis and Vasti explore Santorini during honeymoon

Nikolaos said he had a wonderful time hosting the couple, describing them as extremely friendly and funny.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He also revealed that they had several conversations about different subjects during their time together. Their tour included a visit to a traditional underground cave winery, followed by a stop at Perissa's famous black sand beach.

The newlyweds also visited Emporeio, Nikolaos's hometown, before enjoying lunch at a farm-to-table restaurant. According to the tour guide, the couple were extremely happy with the overall experience by the end of their outing.

Dricus du Plessis Tries Greek Moonshine During Honeymoon With Vasti, Tour Guide Shares Details

Source: Original

Tour guide shares special moment with Dricus and Vasti

Beyond the sightseeing and Greek hospitality, Nikolaos said the experience left a lasting impression on him. He revealed that Dricus and Vasti even invited him to visit their area should he ever travel to South Africa.

The tour guide said he was grateful for the opportunity to host the couple and hoped to have Santo Luxury Escape featured in the coverage of their honeymoon.

Nikolaos also supplied Briefly News with exclusive photographs from the couple's Santorini experience.

Dricus du Plessis Tries Greek Moonshine During Honeymoon With Vasti, Tour Guide Shares Details

Source: Original

Source: Briefly News