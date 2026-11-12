A South African TikToker shared a frustrated video after discovering an unexpected R8,000 overdraft on his FNB account

The TikToker said FNB had done the same thing to him the previous year and described dealing with the bank as emotionally draining

Hundreds of South Africans flooded the comments, saying they had experienced similar unexplained deductions from their FNB accounts

A South African man reached his breaking point on 11 November after opening his FNB banking app and finding his account sitting at a negative R8,205. He had just tried to approve a payment when the number appeared on his screen.

A man put his bank on blast for an unexplained overdraft. Image: @wnglth

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker filmed himself on his phone, visibly shaken, with the account balance graphic frozen in the background showing "Avail R-8,205 / Bal R-6,876." He addressed his followers directly, asking them to like, repost, and share his video because, as he put it, he was completely fed up.

What made the video by @wnglth hit harder was what he revealed next. This was not a first offence. He said the same thing had happened to him the previous year, and that he had spent energy writing a lengthy email to the bank, only to feel so drained by the process that he eventually let it go. This time, he said, he was not willing to stay quiet. He described the experience of challenging a bank as deliberately exhausting, suggesting the institution relies on customers giving up out of frustration. Briefly News has reached out to FNB for comment regarding the incident and awaits their response. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi shares bank horror stories

South Africans in the comments poured out their own frustrations, with many saying the video made them feel less alone:

@Ms Peaches said:

"I had 23k, woke up with a -R4500, no explanation, it's all nonsense and their staff isn't even trained enough to handle this."

@Zinwe Yoli wrote:

"Duplicate transactions at FNB this happened last week 😭😭"

@Lluvia Faye shared:

"Yho they took R5,7k from me today!!!!!"

@inkosi.6 commented:

"If you didn't post this video, I would have stayed thinking I'm going crazy 😭"

@nolo🎀 said:

"I left in April and never looked back, Discovery would never"

@Gigi:) recommended:

"I have used three banks in my 10 years of being in this country: Standard Bank, ABSA and FNB. I highly recommend ABSA ✋🏾"

@Langelihle 🦩🌺 added:

"FNB is scamming us really. Mina imali [my money] is just disappearing and it doesn't show on the statement."

Briefly News stories on South African banking alerts:

TikTok creator EJV highlighted a BusinessTech report and Discovery Bank alert warning customers against social engineering scams in which fraudsters manipulate users into approving fraudulent payment prompts directly inside their own banking apps.

report and Discovery Bank alert warning customers against social engineering scams in which fraudsters manipulate users into approving fraudulent payment prompts directly inside their own banking apps. MackieTV (@mackie7000_) and Fac31ess posted an educational TikTok breakdown warning South Africans about fraudulent SMS alerts impersonating First National Bank (FNB) and claiming an urgent security risk on their accounts.

TikTokker @njabba2.0 sparked a heated moral and financial debate after sharing a screenshot of an unexplained R15,503.74 deposit into his Discovery Bank account and urging followers never to spend windfall money that does not belong to them.

Source: Briefly News