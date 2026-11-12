FF Plus MP Renaldo Gouws alleged in a YouTube video that sports superfan Mama Joy received more public funding than Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith

Parliamentary disclosures reportedly show Mama Joy received over R1.3 million in taxpayer-funded travel and accommodation since 2022

Tatjana Smith's decision to switch her sporting nationality to the Netherlands has put the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture under fire

Mama Joy reportedly benefited more from the state than Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Smith. Images: mamajoy_chauke/ Instagram, Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The fallout from Tatjana Smith's bombshell decision to switch her sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands has taken a fresh turn, with Freedom Front Plus MP Renaldo Gouws pointing the finger squarely at how public sports funding has been allocated in this country.

In a YouTube video posted on 11 November 2026, Gouws alleged that Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, had received more money from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture than the decorated Olympic swimmer who brought home gold for South Africa.

How much did Mama Joy receive?

Based on parliamentary disclosures and public expenditure reports, Mama Joy reportedly received over R1.3 million in taxpayer-funded travel, accommodation, and allowances to attend international sporting events since 2022.

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The breakdown includes roughly R645,000 for her trip to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and over R600,000 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Following public backlash and the appointment of Gayton McKenzie as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, the department confirmed that no state funds were used for her 2024 Paris Olympic Games attendance, with Hollywoodbets reportedly covering her costs privately.

Gouws, who has had a long and well-documented online tension with Mama Joy, labelled her as "arrogant" and questioned the logic of funding a supporter's international trips while elite athletes scraped together their own money.

"One is supported by the government through millions of rands, and the other is struggling to get funding, and their parents have to put in their own money for this athlete," he said.

He also highlighted the disparity in rewards: "When Tatjana wins a gold medal, she gets R700,000. Compared to what a superfan gets to go and sit in the stadium and cheer for athletes. A fan gets more support than an actual gold-medal athlete in South Africa."

Social media questioned why Mama Joy benefitted more from the state than Tatjana Smith. Images: mamajoy_chauke/ Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tatjana Smith's departure sparks wider criticism

Smith herself has revealed that her parents and support network spent approximately R10 million over the course of her 16-year professional swimming career to keep her competing at the highest level. That revelation has put both Swimming South Africa and the department under significant scrutiny.

Minister McKenzie has since released a statement wishing Smith well, while cautioning that her departure should "not be turned into a political weapon" against his office. Despite that appeal, several public figures have weighed in, including motivational speaker Vusi Thembakwayo, comedian Mpho Popps, and former DA MP Liam Jacobs, all of whom have criticised McKenzie over the department's handling of athlete support.

Mama Joy's association with the department has long been a talking point online, with many questioning why a superfan's international trips continue to be funded when world-class athletes are left to fend for themselves.

Watch Renaldo Gouws' video below.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighs in on Tatjana Smith saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's response to Gayton McKenzie's statement regarding Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands.

The March and March leader blamed poor administration for driving away athletes who had elevated South Africa's flag on the global stage, sparking a heated debate in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News