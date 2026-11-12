Nick Mallett expressed confidence in the Springboks ahead of their Nations Championship clash against France in Paris

The Boks and All Blacks are level on 20 log points, with bonus points potentially deciding who reaches the Nations Championship final

Mallett singled out Wilco Louw's promotion and Cobus Reinach's French fluency as key advantages for the Boks

Nick Mallett has backed the Springboks to score four tries against France in Paris as Rassie Erasmus' side chase maximum points in the Nations Championship. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has thrown his full weight behind the world champions ahead of their Nations Championship encounter against France at the Stade de France on Friday night.

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said he fully expects the Springboks not only to win, but to cross for the four tries needed to claim a bonus point.

"It's a really strong Springbok side," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

"And going in with all guns blazing, obviously we're wanting to get not only the win, but I would love to see us getting four tries [for a bonus point].

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"I think the Springboks are well placed to get four tries on Friday night."

Why the bonus point matters so much

Both the Springboks and the All Blacks sit on 20 log points at the top of the Nations Championship southern hemisphere standings. South Africa currently hold the edge through a significantly better points difference of +140 compared to New Zealand's +73.

With the Boks set to face France and Ireland over the next two weeks, and New Zealand taking on Wales and England, bonus points could decide who reaches the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on 29 November.

Mallett's verdict on Erasmus's team changes

Erasmus has reshuffled his front row, promoting Wilco Louw to the starting tighthead position and moving Thomas du Toit to the bench. Cobus Reinach also returns among the replacements, with Grant Williams dropping out.

Mallett welcomed the changes, describing Louw as the world's best tighthead prop and praising his ability to hold his ground against opposing looseheads. He believes the prop can put France under pressure during the opening 50 minutes before Du Toit's introduction later in the match.

The former Springbok coach also highlighted Reinach's experience in France, having spent five years with Top 14 club Montpellier. His fluency in French could give him an additional advantage in Paris.

Mallett also recalled Reinach's impressive performance against France last year, believing his familiarity with the country could prove valuable.

The Springboks will be targeting more than a victory, with Mallett backing them to secure the four-try bonus point as they pursue a place in the Nations Championship final.

François Cros has admitted France made a costly mistake before their 2023 Rugby World Cup defeat to the Springboks as the teams prepare for another Paris showdown. Image: Christian Liewig - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

France identify Springbok physicality as key threat ahead of Paris clash

Briefly News previously reported that France flanker François Cros had made a frank admission about his country's 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to the Springboks.

Cros believes France fell short physically before the match even began and has identified South Africa's scrum as another major concern ahead of Friday's rematch. His comments offer an insight into what the hosts expect when the two sides meet again at the Stade de France.

Source: Briefly News