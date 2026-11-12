Luxury travel agent Alex shared why she tipped extra per night at African safari lodges despite already paying for a room

Alex argued that safari guides and trackers spend over eight hours a day with guests and rely on tips for a large portion of their wages

Her video divided viewers, with some backing her stance and others insisting lodges should simply pay their staff a fair salary

A luxury travel agent has reignited the age-old tipping debate. This time, against the backdrop of Africa's most exclusive safari lodges, her opinion is not sitting well with everyone.

A woman sparked a debate about safari tipping. Image: @alextravel

Source: UGC

Alex, on Instagram, shared a video in November 2026 recounting her 14-night safari across some of Africa's top lodges. Despite paying around R99,000 ($6,000) per night per room, she said she still tipped an additional R2 400-R4 900 per night at every lodge she visited.

Her argument is straightforward. Safari guides and trackers spend upwards of eight hours a day with guests, and their expertise essentially determines whether a trip is memorable or forgettable. Beyond them, butlers, chefs, and waitstaff all work behind the scenes to keep operations running smoothly. Alex's position is that anyone booking a luxury safari is not just paying for a room; they are signing up for a tipping culture that the industry runs on. She added that she plans to release a follow-up video breaking down who to tip, how much, and in what currency.

"Tipping on safari is customary, and staff at these luxury lodges rely on tips for a large portion of their wages."

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She was careful to note she is not claiming to fully understand the economics of how these lodges operate or what staff earn in base salary. Watch Alex break down the safari tipping debate:

Viewers debate safari tipping

The video split opinion sharply in the comments:

@thereportista wrote:

"This is an American-invented craziness and you're ruining it for the whole world. Everywhere else in the world, people live off their salaries, not obligatory tips. There is a reason it's called 'gratuity'"

@aliciankp said:

"Nah, wholeheartedly disagree. Rather than highlighting that the establishment should compensate their staff due to the high prices, you're putting the pressure on the client. This is very bizarre."

@sanjasikanja added:

"You said they are experts, then they should be paid expert salary! I have been to a safari trip, and yes, I have tipped, but for God's sake, those people should be paid by their employers!!!!"

@fletchob1 countered:

"I once read that one of the best ways we can help poverty anywhere in the world is to tip generously! Totally agree with this post."

@wheresrere shared:

"This is sad. I always tip generously. At the same time, hotels should do their part by giving fair wages."

@luckiestmonkey agreed with Alex:

"THANK you for saying this. If you can afford the trip, you can afford to tip (and tip well)!! People who won't be generous with the staff give me the cheap ick"

@markakeene offered a different take:

"I like to tip generously on safari. I agree that the staff work hard, rely on tips, are critical to your experience, etc. But, for me, it's purely the joy of giving — a heavenly virtue, by the way."

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Source: Briefly News