Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has drawn a bold prediction from a former England coach ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

The Springbok flyhalf's attacking brilliance could challenge a long-standing trend among World Cup-winning No 10s

Another respected international flyhalf has also weighed in on the pressure awaiting South Africa's rising star

Eddie Jones has backed Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to rewrite Rugby World Cup history. Image: Chris Ricco/Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Jones believes Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can make Rugby World Cup history, with the former England and Australia coach backing the Springbok flyhalf to achieve something different at the 2027 tournament. Jones believes the 24-year-old has the skills, physical attributes and kicking ability to become a World Cup-winning No. 10, despite not fitting the traditional mould of previous champions.

Speaking on ITV Sport's The Debrief, alongside former Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar, Jones discussed how Feinberg-Mngomezulu could challenge the historical expectations of the position.

Eddie Jones explains why Sacha is different

Jones pointed out that previous World Cup-winning flyhalves have generally been reliable operators rather than exceptionally creative players.

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"I reckon one of the interesting things – I'm not arguing one way or the other – is if you look at the history of World Cup winners, the 10s have generally been tradesmen-like 10s," Jones said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

However, he believes the Springbok possesses qualities that could change that narrative.

"They've very rarely been brilliant players. [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] is brilliant, he can do things other people can't do," Jones added.

Jones also highlighted the youngster's physical presence and kicking game as important advantages.

Dan Biggar raises the Handré Pollard challenge

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performance against Italy on 7 November provided further evidence of his attacking ability. South Africa won 66-7 in Turin, with the flyhalf contributing 26 points through a try, nine conversions and a penalty.

Biggar went even further in his assessment, describing the Springbok as the world's best flyhalf currently.

"For me, he is the best 10 in the world currently. He's got everything. There isn't a weakness in his game," Biggar said.

However, the former Wales international believes the biggest examination awaits at the 2027 World Cup. He questioned whether Feinberg-Mngomezulu could deliver under the pressure associated with the position, particularly given Handré Pollard's achievements at the previous two tournaments.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup awaits

South Africa will enter the next World Cup with expectations shaped by their back-to-back triumphs in 2019 and 2023.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu now has an opportunity to establish his own legacy in the green and gold. Jones believes the talent is there, but the challenge will be translating that ability into success on rugby's biggest stage.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has moved into the Springboks' all-time top 10 points scorers after collecting 26 points against Italy in Turin. Image: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu enters Springboks' all-time top 10

Briefly News previously reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reached another major milestone after scoring 26 points in the Springboks' 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on 7 November 2026.

The 24-year-old took his Test points tally to 221, drawing level with former Springbok flyhalf Braam van Straaten. He now shares eighth place on South Africa's all-time scoring list, which is still led by Percy Montgomery with 893 points.

Source: Briefly News