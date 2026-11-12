Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for a cosy IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives

Netizens gushed over the couple's chemistry and Buzza's comments about how women in his family are valued

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James shared their plans for celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James Mgudlwa are keeping things close to home this December, and their plans for the festive season are giving South African fans all the warm, fuzzy feelings.

The couple sat down for a candid chat with IOL Leisure, filmed in a warm, dimly lit lounge setting complete with string lighting and a rustic backdrop. Seated side by side on a couch, the two were relaxed and playful as they chatted about navigating their first Christmas as a married couple.

Anele and Buzza's Christmas plans

Anele revealed that her brother's father had essentially given the newlyweds a hall pass from big family obligations. She shared, laughing:

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"My brother's dad is very much of the mind that it's your first Christmas together as a married couple. Please can you just do your own thing."

The couple won't be jetting off anywhere, though. Anele confirmed she'll be on air for Lotto in December, so travel is off the table. Instead, they plan to head to Keating on the 18th to spend time with family before returning home, where Christmas Day itself will be celebrated at their own house.

Anele was also quick to put a certain festive tradition to rest. She made clear that the idea of women being up before dawn cooking for the whole household has no place in her life. "There's none of that in my home," she said, recalling how her family even hired caterers for her on a previous occasion without her knowing, simply to make sure she was looked after.

Buzza raises the bar for husbands

Buzza stole the show when he spoke about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family. He explained that from the moment a woman joins the family, she is embraced as an equal rather than expected to perform. He described the men in his family as genuinely hands-on, particularly when it comes to children and domestic life during holidays. The IOL Leisure caption put it poetically: "Amaqanda amaGrootman," suggesting wives in the Mgudlwa family are handled as gently as eggs.

The couple also gave a shoutout to their family group "Fuzzland," which had fans buzzing in the comments.

Reactions from Instagram poured in

@zakithi_zulu:

"I love it when the bar is in Heaven! It's really sitting at the right hand of father 🙌🔥😍"

@brightnesshairsalon:

"Does he have brothers...asking for a friend"

@donwealthy_rene:

"I’m going to create this environment for my son's wives. 🙌🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻"

@lusanda_phelisile:

"The slavery is done by women to each other; we also judge each other ngokuvuka emini…ngendlela yokunxiba…etc."

@mashoto__m:

"Please. 😂 The ending is funny, Anele my dhiye. 😂😂"

@nanongwane:

"Faziland kumnandi pha. 😄🥰"

@pearlsindi:

"Most married women abayazi kee lena, kuvukwa ngenja ixukuka."

Anele Mdoda shared her opinion on briedesmaids

Radio personality Anele Mdoda shared a bold opinion on bridesmaid dress costs that divided Mzansi on X.

Mdoda's post was triggered by an X user who complained about spending over R3,000 on a custom bridesmaid dress.

Source: Briefly News