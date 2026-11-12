A resurfaced EWN clip of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie admitting he entered politics for power reignited fierce debate online

Bonang Matheba, one of McKenzie's most vocal critics, fired back with a pointed message directed at the minister on social media

Netizens flooded the comments with strong opinions about McKenzie's fitness for his ministerial role

Bonang Matheba Tells Gayton McKenzie to Resign After 'I'm Here for Power' Video Resurfaces

Source: UGC

A resurfaced clip of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie owning up to his hunger for power has ruffled feathers again, and Bonang Matheba is not letting it slide.

The footage, which originally aired on Eyewitness News in July 2024, shortly after the formation of the Government of National Unity, shows McKenzie delivering a candid declaration into a handheld microphone during what appears to be an outdoor nighttime interview. Standing near a building with the EWN logo visible, the minister left nothing to the imagination.

"I'm in politics for power. You are too used to politicians who lie to you," he said at the time, adding that his party sought influential government positions specifically to drive societal impact.

Bonang's Blunt Verdict on McKenzie

The clip resurfaced on 10 November 2026 after @sanelexaba_ reshared it, and the reaction was swift. Bonang, long considered McKenzie's fiercest public critic, did not mince words. "Ridiculous! @GaytonMcK, please resign," she wrote, delivering her verdict in just four words.

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The businesswoman and media personality's response quickly became the talking point, with many social media users weighing in on both McKenzie's original statement and Bonang's reaction to it.

Watch the resurfaced EWN clip that reignited the debate

Netizens React

The post drew a range of reactions from people who had plenty to say about the minister and Bonang's track record of calling him out:

@Mashesha_RSA wrote: "I know you will drag him until he disappears to France 💀"

@Manny_867 had a more personal grievance: "His voice irks me so much"

@dah_afrika brought another name into the conversation: "Bonang and Sizwe when it comes to dragging Gayton."

@KingSeriti went straight to the point: "He admitted himself. He is not qualified to be a minister 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@snedosini flagged Bonang's apparent track record: "Yoh. Last time you told someone to resign, they really resigned 😨"

@IAmMeganKing had no time for pleasantries: "I won't even say please because genuinely... you don't deserve any respect from anyone in the sports & arts industry!"

Source: Briefly News