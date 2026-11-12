Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's infidelity admission has reignited interest in some of the most scandalous high-profile divorces ever recorded

The splits involved tech billionaires, Hollywood stars, and royalty, with settlements reaching into the billions

From Jeff Bezos to Princess Diana, these divorces came with jaw-dropping financial consequences and very public betrayals

The controversy surrounding Jensen Huang sparked renewed interest in some of the most expensive and talked-about celebrity and billionaire divorces. Image: Stacy Revere, Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang is facing intense public scrutiny after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang. Allegations that the woman involved may have been a Chinese intelligence asset have deepened the controversy, though China has denied any espionage, and Nvidia's board has brought in independent legal advisers to look into the matter.

While the Huangs have not announced a divorce, the scandal has drawn fresh attention to some of history's most eye-watering celebrity splits.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott called time on their 25-year marriage in January 2019, it became one of the most expensive divorces ever recorded. Reports linking Bezos to former television news anchor Lauren Sánchez had surfaced around the same time. The settlement, finalised in July 2019, saw Scott walk away with roughly 4% of Amazon's outstanding shares, valued at approximately $38.3 billion. Bezos retained voting rights over her stake. Scott has since channelled enormous sums into charitable causes, cementing her reputation as one of the world's leading philanthropists.

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Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates

Bill and Melinda French Gates announced their separation in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. The split drew scrutiny over Gates's past relationship with a Microsoft employee and his now-acknowledged meetings with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein. The formal financial terms of the divorce were never disclosed publicly, though in May 2024, Gates committed $12.5 billion to support Melinda's independent philanthropic work, particularly her advocacy for women and girls.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

A car crash outside the couple's Florida home in November 2009 unravelled golfer Tiger Woods's carefully crafted public image almost overnight. Multiple women subsequently came forward with claims of affairs, devastating his commercial partnerships. Nordegren, a former model, filed for divorce, which was finalised in August 2010. Media reports, including those from TMZ, placed the settlement figure at around $100 million, though neither party ever confirmed the exact sum.

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore

Hollywood actor Mel Gibson's 31-year marriage to Robyn Moore ended in 2011. Around the same time, details of his relationship with Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva, who had given birth to his daughter, spilt into public view. Leaked recordings and allegations of abusive behaviour made international headlines, adding bitterness to an already messy separation. Moore had filed for divorce in April 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. Widely circulated reports put her settlement at approximately $425 million, though the official terms remained confidential.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Few divorces have captivated the public quite like that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Their separation was announced in 1992, but the divorce was only finalised in August 1996. By then, revelations about Charles's longstanding relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana's candid 1995 BBC Panorama interview had already shaken the monarchy. British newspaper reports at the time suggested Diana received a lump-sum settlement of between $22 million and $27 million, plus roughly $600,000 annually to run her private office. She also lost her style of Her Royal Highness following the split.

Jody Solomons responded after being called a side chick

Jody Solomons has responded after being labelled Jayden Adams's "side chick", but insists there is more to the story.

The mother of Jayden Adams's son has broken her silence as Aqueelah Adendorf also battles online rumours.

Source: Briefly News