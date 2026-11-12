A South African TikToker sparked an online conversation after sharing guidance on how locals can access ancestry DNA tests

She recommended three international platforms after finding that AncestryDNA does not appear to ship kits directly to South Africa

Viewers flooded the comments with their own suggestions, including a local option that many South Africans may not know about

A South African woman shared practical advice on which ancestry DNA testing platforms work for locals. Image: @phiwa.the.long.vi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the US took to TikTok on 21 August 2026 to help locals navigate one of the most searched personal topics online: how to find out where you actually come from. In her video, TikTok user @phiwa.the.long.vi set out to answer follower questions about ancestry DNA testing in South Africa. She opened with the on-screen prompt "Want to know your ancestry? Start here" before diving into the practical details. Her own go-to platform was AncestryDNA, but she flagged that the company does not appear to ship kits to South Africa, making it inaccessible for most locals.

DNA testing options for South Africans

To fill that gap, she pointed viewers towards three international alternatives that do cater to the South African market: MyHeritage DNA, FamilyTreeDNA, and Living DNA. She rounded off the clip by encouraging anyone with knowledge of additional credible websites or local resources to share them in the comments. In South Africa, ancestry DNA tests generally cost between R2,250 and R3,300, depending on the testing provider and the depth of the lineage or geographical breakdown, according to EasyDNA South Africa and DNA Test.

How ancestry DNA testing works in Mzansi

DNA testing—also known as genetic testing or DNA screening—analyses an individual's genes, chromosomes, and genetic material to provide insight into their unique genetic makeup, Mediclinic Infohub notes. Locally, Mediclinic Precise offers ancestry testing designed to determine a person's ancestry and genetic history, alongside medical screenings like non-invasive prenatal testing and pharmacogenetic testing. As Mediclinic Precise Chief Operations Officer Dr Lindsay Petersen explains, unlocking a genetic profile not only helps individuals understand their heritage, but can also support early disease detection, personalised healthcare, and informed family planning.

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Watch the full TikTok video for a breakdown of the options available to South Africans.

The content creator noted that while she personally used AncestryDNA, the company does not ship directly to South Africa. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the ancestry DNA guide

The comment section became a useful resource in its own right, with South Africans pooling knowledge and pointing each other toward accessible testing options across the country. South Africans were quick to engage in the comments section of @phiwa.the.long.vi's video:

@Karoospakkie said:

"I know Mediclinic also does ancestry DNA tests."

@thandi.t added:

"Mediclinic, that's where you can go."

@Artdo F asked:

"Where will they find one or two generations of your family's DNA?"

@Evolve shared:

"I would like to do this test as well."

@r.asanda wrote:

"You are the best African girl ❤️."

@godyssey noted:

"I only trust 'African ancestry'. The people behind it are black Americans."

@Lethabo wrote:

"Thank you."

3 Briefly News articles about ancestry DNA

A South African was stunned by her DNA ancestry results, which revealed a blend of Southern Bantu and Khoisan lineage, sparking an online debate about the origin of the San people.

A young woman's ancestry breakdown included a mix of Khoisan, Southwestern India, Germanic Europe, Maritime Southeast Asia, and various African regions, stunning online viewers.

Briefly News reported that an American man in a relationship with a South African woman shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups, shocking many viewers.

Source: Briefly News