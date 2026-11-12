The Netherlands offers three distinct pathways to citizenship, each with different requirements and timelines

South Africans who have lived legally in the Netherlands for at least 5 years may qualify to apply for naturalisation

Dutch citizenship unlocks the right to a Dutch passport and free movement across the European Union

The Netherlands lists routes to gain citizenship. Image: peng song and pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

For South Africans dreaming of a fresh start in Europe, the Netherlands has three formal routes to citizenship worth knowing about.

3 pathways to Dutch citizenship

The first route is automatic citizenship at birth. A child born to at least one Dutch parent becomes a Dutch citizen automatically. This also applies when paternity is acknowledged by a Dutch citizen, or when a child is adopted by a Dutch national.

The second route is called the option procedure, a shorter process that takes roughly three months to complete. It is only available to people who fall within a specific group defined by Dutch law, so not everyone will qualify. Those who do can apply at their local municipality.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Naturalisation occurs after 5 years. Image: Lorado

Source: Getty Images

For everyone else, naturalisation is the third and most common pathway. Foreign nationals who have lived legally in the Netherlands for a minimum of five years are eligible to apply. The process typically takes less than a year, though it can extend to a maximum of two years in some cases.

What Dutch citizenship gives you

Becoming a Dutch citizen comes with meaningful benefits. Citizens can enter the Netherlands freely at any time, vote and stand for election in parliamentary elections, and join the Dutch armed forces. They also qualify for a Dutch passport, which grants free movement across all European Union countries.

One important consideration for South Africans is the dual citizenship rule. In principle, applicants are required to give up their existing nationality when they become Dutch. There are exceptions to this, and the Immigration and Naturalisation Service, known as the IND, can advise on individual circumstances.

Applications are submitted through the municipality where the applicant lives. The IND also handles cases involving former Dutch citizens who live abroad and want to regain their citizenship.

More Briefly News stories on citizenship

Citizenship reinstatement may be available to South Africans stripped of citizenship after taking a foreign passport; Home Affairs’ portal verifies eligibility.

USCIS limits immigration document photos to three years and bans self-submitted images, affecting South Africans applying for green cards or US citizenship.

Many Afrikaner refugee applicants are demanding an investigation after US authorities cancelled flights, froze applications and left them stranded in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News