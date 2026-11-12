Nadine Meintjes was shot and killed in Klipspruit West, near Eldorado Park, on 2 November 2026, alongside a second man

Social media posts surfaced after the death of a man known as Boss Ben, with some alleging Meintjes played a role in his killing

Police confirmed investigations were ongoing and that no arrests had been made in connection with the double shooting

Murdered Nadine Meintjies (left) and Kyle Sigamoney (right). Images: Kyle Sigamoney/ Facebook and Alexis Phelps/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The murder of Johannesburg attorney Nadine Meintjes has drawn scrutiny to her alleged connections with individuals linked to gang activity in Eldorado Park, following a trail of social media posts that raised unverified allegations about her role in the death of a man known as Boss Ben.

Meintjes was shot and killed in Klipspruit West, near Eldorado Park, on 2 November 2026. A second man, identified as Kyle Sigamoney, was reportedly killed in the same shooting. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that investigations were ongoing and that no arrests had been made, while police had not formally confirmed the identity of the second victim.

Social media posts about gang member's death

According to the Daily Maverick, Meintjes' name began circulating on social media following the death of Kaylon Morris, known as Boss Ben, in November 2025. Morris had previously shared photographs on TikTok showing himself alongside Meintjes, including a February 2025 image of the two at what appeared to be a formal event.

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Reactions to Morris' social media content suggested he had links to the Varados gang, which reportedly operates in Eldorado Park. Two days after his death, an anonymous Facebook post in a group called Fast Guns, associated with a rival gang, referenced Morris with the words: "It's guns on ur number."

A subsequent anonymous post shared a photograph of Morris together with Meintjes. A separate post questioned why Morris had trusted Meintjes and directly accused her of involvement in his death. Daily Maverick stressed that none of these allegations were verified and that no evidence linking Meintjes to Morris' death was provided.

See X post about the social media trail here:

The second person in the car

The second person reportedly killed alongside Meintjes was identified as Sigamoney.

Sigamoney's background also attracted attention. Social media photographs from March 2023 appeared to show him in Correctional Services clothing, and a post on an account bearing his name referenced time served in prison.

Meintjies' alleged links to the Patriotic Alliance

Previously, Briefly News also reported that Meintjes had also previously represented Patriotic Alliance councillor Juwairiya Kaldine in a defamation matter, sending a cease-and-desist letter on her behalf in January 2026. Kaldine's name had separately surfaced in disputed allegations involving Prim and claims about criminal activity linked to the PA. PA leader Gayton McKenzie stated at the time that a recording implicating PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens had been doctored.

Daily Maverick emphasised that no evidence connects Meintjes' legal work, social media associations, or the Boss Ben allegations to her killing. The motive for the double shooting remains unclear, and police investigations are continuing.

Source: Briefly News