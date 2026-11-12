Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi publicly distanced himself from an ANC presidential campaign poster, urging those behind it to remove the flier

X's AI tool Grok revealed that Lesufi's own account was the first to share the image online, sparking accusations of a covert soft launch

Broadcaster Sol Phenduka joined netizens in calling out the Premier, noting it was the first time anyone had seen the poster

Grok seemingly exposed Panyaza Lesuf's secret presidential campaign. Images: Solphendukaa/ X, Robert Way/ Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi set social media alight after publicly distancing himself from an apparent campaign to crown him as the next ANC president - only for an AI tool to blow his cover in spectacular fashion.

On 10 November 2026, Lesufi posted a campaign-style flier on his X page featuring his face alongside the words "PL27 PANYAZA LESUFI FOR ANC PRESIDENT. LEADERSHIP • RENEWAL • A STRONGER ANC. Together for a Better South Africa." The poster also carried an ANC flag and the party's signature colours.

Lesufi calls for the posters to stop

Rather than embracing the apparent groundswell of support, Lesufi used the post to shut it down.

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"Those behind this, I politely and respectfully request that it be removed. Our focus should be on rebuilding the ANC and the renewal of our movement. I've stated on various platforms that I'm neither available for nor willing to take on this responsibility. Our priority is also the unity of the alliance and progressive formations."

That appeal, however, only poured fuel on the fire.

Panyaza Lesufi slammed the people campaigning for his presidency, only for Grok to call him out. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sceptical X users wasted no time poking holes in Lesufi's narrative. One user asked X's AI service Grok to track down the original source of the poster through a deep internet search. The result was damaging. Grok concluded:

"The first public share of that exact PL27 poster was by Panyaza Lesufi himself on X at 13:49 GMT on 10 November 2026, in the post where he asked for it to be removed. No earlier public appearances of the image turned up in reverse-image searches, X advanced searches, or news reports."

In other words, the man asking for the poster to disappear appears to have been the first person to put it on the internet in the first place.

DJ and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka joined the pile-on with a pointed observation, writing: "First time we seeing the poster though bra Panyaza."

Social media reacts to Panyaza Lesufi's flier

The reactions from netizens were swift and largely sarcastic, with many convinced the Premier of Gauteng was soft launching a campaign to run for president.

_mikelfc trolled Lesufi, saying:

"He is soft launching his campaign."

KayNos321 wrote:

"He thinks he is being strategic by doing this."

AsamkeleNxumalo asked:

"Is this advertising in disguise?"

ttchiwandire posted:

"You are the one behind this! Lol, you know exactly what you are doing."

Whether Lesufi genuinely wants the poster gone or is testing the political waters with a trial balloon, the consensus online is that his denials have done little to quiet the speculation.

See Panyaza Lesufi's post below.

Sol Phenduka reacts to Credo V Daniels' performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News share Sol Phenduka's reaction to Credo V Daniels' viral performance.

The controversial singer, who has been linked to using AI in his songs and vocals, performed live on television and left viewers cringing at the epic blunder.

Source: Briefly News