Kevin Shai updated his Facebook status to single following the public fallout from a leaked video involving his wife, Matshidiso, and Limpopo Boy

The update came after weeks of emotional turmoil, during which Kevin briefly deactivated his Facebook, forgave Matshidiso, and even bought her a replacement wedding ring

An X user shared a deeply personal message about Kevin's journey, revealing that they lost their own brother after a similar heartbreak

Kevin Shai updated his Facebook relationship status weeks after reconciling with his wife after a leaked video scandal. Image: Report Focus International

Source: Facebook

Kevin Shai has officially updated his Facebook status to single, marking what appears to be a definitive end to his marriage with Matshidiso following a months-long public scandal that gripped South Africa.

The digital creator from Polokwane, who has amassed 165K followers on Facebook, became a household name after a private bedroom video involving Matshidiso and internet personality Limpopo Boy leaked online. Kevin's raw, public response to the betrayal drew an outpouring of support from across the country, with many Mzansi fans watching his emotional journey unfold in real time.

From forgiveness to farewell

His path to this decision was anything but straightforward. After initially expressing heartbreak and briefly deactivating his Facebook account, Kevin made a podcast appearance where he discussed how Matshidiso had actually told him about the video before it went public, and how his Christian faith helped him endure the betrayal. He said he had forgiven her, and his actions seemed to back that up — he was spotted dancing for Matshidiso and even rushed to buy her a replacement wedding ring after she lost hers, all of which kept the saga firmly in the headlines.

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The Facebook status update on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, appears to signal that Kevin has finally drawn the line.

SA rallies behind Kevin Shai

The update resonated deeply with one X user, @_Tee__G, who shared a heartfelt message about why Kevin's story hits so close to home.

"I've been secretly praying and hoping that one day this guy would see the light and find the strength to move on," they wrote. "I lost my own blood brother after he discovered that his girlfriend had cheated on him. He passed away, and that experience left a deep scar in my heart. Seeing someone go through something similar breaks me because I know how devastating heartbreak and emotional trauma can be. I genuinely wish Kevin healing, strength and peace. Let's support him, give him time and allow him to heal. Nobody should have to lose their life over heartbreak."

See the post below:

The post drew an emotional and supportive response from netizens:

@DDT_PM said:

"He's got a very great support structure this one… and I'm also happy he's doing well and moved on already."

@Dandelion_the1 recounted:

"Oh Tee, your story hits home. I'm so sorry for your loss. I also lost my cousin because of that; his girlfriend cheated and got pregnant by a taxi driver. Mind you, they were living together no girl. He raised that child for over 5 years, thinking it was his child."

@voiceless__ remarked:

"Contrary to popular belief, this boy is strong and has restraint most of us don't."

@flyngmisu advised:

"Brother must make sure he files proper divorce papers. Simply moving out and changing his status on Facebook changes nothing; the lady can still come for his money later."

@ronnie_kobe88 commented:

"Women can be selfish and cruel. We are glad the brother found the strength to let go and move on."

Kevin Shai updated his relationship status on Facebook. Image: Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Matshidiso reportedly divorcing Kevin Shai

Kevin Shai isn't the only one making relationship moves. According to Briefly News, popular entertainer Matshidiso Matilda revealed that she and her husband, Kevin Shai, had split right about the time he updated his relationship status on Facebook.

South Africans online slammed Matilda and revealed that they knew their marriage wouldn't last.

Source: Briefly News