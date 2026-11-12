Popular entertainer Matshidiso Matilda recently stunned Mzansi when she revealed that she and her husband, Kevin Shai, have split

This comes after her video with Limpopo Boy, which went viral on social media

South Africans online slammed Matilda and revealed that they knew their marriage wouldn't last

Matshidiso divorces her husband, Kevin. Image: Matshidiso Matilda Rasebotsa

Source: Facebook

Content creator Matshidiso Matilda is reportedly leaving her husband, Kevin, after her viral video with a popular dancer and choreographer known as Limpopo Boy.

Matilda recently sparked a conversation online when she landed a gig in Botlokwa after the scandal.

The popular entertainer stunned Mzansi when he clapped back at critics over his viral video with the married woman.

Entertainment South Africa revealed on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, that the content creator confirmed the end of her marriage.

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"Matshidiso officially confirms that her husband Kevin has actually left her, and he’s changed his Facebook status to single. She continues to drop a bombshell on us, saying she got married just last week!! She replaced that man real quick! She says everyone got in the way of her happy marriage, resulting in the divorce. Regardless of everything that’s happened, she says she is happy, and Kevin is still her husband," reads the caption.

Social media users are not surprised

mnisi_aya said:

"I’m happy for him."

misskedi1 replied:

"As he should. Wa nya wena."

masiagwala_phathutshedzo responded:

"Ya'll make anyone famous."

u_godide_ said:

" 😂😂😂I knew it wouldn't last long 😭 he stayed and tolerated a lot."

nicolette37097 reacted:

"The therapist should intervene 😂."

tmabilana wrote:

"He did good to leave ... like she has the liver to say she was happy in the marriage, but she cheated #woman. Like, women should see that even if they are not around, we as gent we will be okay."

Matshidiso and her husband Kevin split. Images: Matshidiso Matilda Rasebotsa

Source: Twitter

Video of Kevin Shai Replacing Matshidiso Matilda’s Lost Ring Surfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kevin Shai rushed to a jewellery store on the same day his wife called him in a panic over her lost wedding ring.

The sweet gesture drew praise online, but not everyone was focused on the romance, given the couple's recent history.

Matshidiso had already stirred fresh controversy before the ring video even surfaced.

Source: Briefly News