Wanis Honsor collapsed during a training session with Saint-Denis FC at the Stade de la Jamaïque on Wednesday, 11 November

Medical teams spent 45 minutes attempting to resuscitate the 22-year-old French footballer before he was pronounced dead

Saint-Denis FC released an official statement saying the club was left deeply shocked by the loss of the recently married player

A 22-year-old French footballer has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a training session with his club, Saint-Denis FC, on the French overseas island of Réunion.

Wanis Honsor collapsed during a training session on Wednesday, prompting tributes from his club and the French football community. Photo: FC Rouen

Source: Facebook

Wanis Honsor collapsed at the Stade de la Jamaïque in Saint-Denis on Wednesday, 11 November. His teammates acted quickly, beginning resuscitation attempts before emergency medical personnel reached the ground. Despite those efforts, paramedics worked for 45 minutes trying to revive him without success. Honsor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saint-Denis FC Mourns Loss of Young Player

Saint-Denis FC, who compete in the Réunion Premier League for French overseas territories, confirmed Honsor's death on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the club described breaking the news "with immense sadness and profound sorrow," adding that players, staff and supporters had been left "deeply shocked and devastated."

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"In these painful moments, our thoughts are especially with his family, loved ones, and friends," the club said. "Saint-Denis FC extends its sincerest condolences and offers them its full support during this terrible ordeal. Rest in peace, Wanis. You will forever remain in our thoughts and in our hearts."

Honsor had represented a number of clubs across France before joining Saint-Denis FC. His death came just days before what would have been his 23rd birthday, and shortly after he had got married.

Réunion Football League Pays Tribute

The Réunion football league also issued a tribute following the news of his passing. "Aged only 22 and on the eve of his 23rd birthday, recently married, this young man had his entire life ahead of him," the league wrote.

Cardiac arrests during training and competitive matches have claimed several young footballers' lives in recent years, prompting renewed debate across the sport about cardiac screening protocols for players at all levels.

Former rugby player dies

Briefly News previously reported that former Welsh rugby player Dan Singer died on 1 October 2026 while taking part in a charity cycling challenge organised to support a former teammate battling a brain tumour.

The 48-year-old’s death prompted tributes from his former clubs, while fellow cyclists continued the fundraising effort in his memory.

Source: Briefly News