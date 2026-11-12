Rassie Erasmus retained almost the same matchday squad that beat Italy 66-7 for the France Nations Championship fixture

Analysts Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel believe the era of Springbok squad experimentation is now over

South Africa's 2027 World Cup squad is shaping up around experience, with an average age expected to exceed 30

Rassie Erasmus appears to be moving closer to settling on his preferred Springbok 23 for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Image: Alejandro Pagni/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks appear to have found their Rugby World Cup identity, and rugby analysts Mark Keohane and Zelim Nel believe Rassie Erasmus has all but finalised his preferred matchday 23 for 2027.

Speaking on the Keo & Zels Show, the pair pointed to Rassie's decision to carry over virtually the same squad that dismantled Italy 66-7 in Turin into the Nations Championship clash against France as the clearest signal yet that the selection carousel has stopped spinning.

Experience over experimentation

For Keohane, the move confirms what has been building since South Africa's Greatest Rivalry series win over the All Blacks.

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"You've been saying for probably the last 10 episodes, I don't want to see any more experimentation from Rassie. He's got to show us who his 23 are for the World Cup," he said, according to Keo.co.za.

"Well, he's shown you that."

Nel sees the selection choices as a deliberate change in direction. Rather than handing opportunities to younger players, Rassie is leaning on the established combinations that have driven South Africa's most significant recent wins.

"We're going to go into the 2027 World Cup with a team with an average age over 30," Nel said.

"That's the plan. We're going to back experience."

Younger players have not been left out of the picture. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has established himself as a serious contender at flyhalf, while Ethan Hooker continues to get opportunities in the outside backs.

Nevertheless, Erasmus appears increasingly inclined to trust players with substantial experience in high-pressure Test matches.

Nel highlighted South Africa's defeat to Australia in Perth as an example of the risks associated with making too many changes. Even with capable replacements available, extensive rotation can affect team cohesion, something the Springbok coach is now keen to preserve.

The Springboks will face France on Friday night. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

France offers a true World Cup test

The Italy win gave Rassie's first-choice combinations valuable time together after a period of separation, and Keohane praised the accuracy and tactical discipline of South Africa's first-half display, calling it ideal preparation for what lies ahead.

The coming weeks against France and then Ireland in Dublin will offer the clearest read yet on where this squad stands. With Rassie selecting his strongest available team, results carry more weight. There is no longer an experimental phase to hide behind.

Nel acknowledged South Africa still has questions to settle, including at backup hooker, but the broader picture is coming into focus. The Springboks are no longer searching for the right formula. They are sharpening a team they believe can deliver a third successive World Cup title.

Rassie Erasmus explains his Springbok selection philosophy

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus explained why some of South Africa's most talented rugby players might struggle to earn regular Springbok selection.

The coach stressed that picking a national team is not simply about choosing the best individual players, but finding combinations that complement one another.

Source: Briefly News