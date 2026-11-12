Knysna Secondary School announced the passing of Grade 9 learner Rowena Simmers on 12 November 2026

Rowena lost her fight against a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, and many mourned her on Facebook

Her school, former primary school community and loved ones flooded social media with heartfelt tributes in her honour

Rowena Simmers was a Grade 9 learner at Knysna Secondary School in the Western Cape. She passed away on 12 November 2026 after battling Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) at 15 years old.

Knysna Secondary School mourned the death of a Grade 9 learner. Image: Knysna Secondary School / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The school's management team shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, expressing grief on behalf of staff and learners. The post described Rowena as someone who "fought a brave fight" and said her light would continue to shine in the hearts of all who loved her.

Acute Myeloid Leukaemia is an aggressive form of blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow. It progresses rapidly and is particularly difficult to treat in young patients. Tributes on Knysna Secondary School's post poured in from across the Knysna community, with former teachers and classmates among those paying their respects. A message from Christell September, who knew Rowena from her early school years, was especially moving. She wrote that the community would remember Rowena's face, smile and green eyes from her time at Sunridge Primary School, where she had studied from Grade R through to Grade 7. Read the school's tribute to Rowena on Facebook:

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Mzansi sends love to the Simmers family

The community responded with an outpouring of condolences:

@Sophia Gawie wrote:

"Our deepest condolences on the loss of your daughter."

@Odette Pretorius said:

"Sorry to hear, such a beautiful girl was taken too soon."

@Nicoleen Nikki Harker shared:

"Strength to those left behind... may her soul rest in peace."

@Shinay Jafta wrote:

"Much strength to the family, friends, school and broader community. May God strengthen and empower the family."

@Basil Manuel said:

"My heartfelt sympathy to the family and the school. She was a beautiful girl. Strength during this time to her parents, classmates and teachers."

@Richtenberg Angeline added:

"To Wendy, siblings, Families, teachers, and Friends. So sorry for your loss. God's peace and comfort to you through this very difficult time."

@Christell September wrote:

"Our hearts are broken with her Mom, Family, her friends. We will remember her face and smile, her green eyes at Sunridge Primary where she started her schooling career from Grade R till Grade 7. Forever in our hearts. Forever 15. Rest in Peace Rowena Simmers."

Other Briefly News stories on Western Cape school tragedies

Schools and residents in Oudtshoorn united in grief following the passing of Grade 2 learner Aidan Westraad of Laerskool Laurus on 3 November 2026 after contracting meningitis.

Eight-year-old Toheer Lewis, a Grade 1 pupil at Manenberg Primary School in Cape Town, passed away on 1 November 2026 following a firecracker incident on Kei Street just days ahead of the annual Guy Fawkes celebrations.

Fourteen-year-old Grade 9 learner Fredrico Konstabel lost his life at Hexvallei Secondary School in De Doorns on 8 October 2026 after running alongside a commercial truck leaving the school's matric farewell event and slipping beneath its wheels when trying to grab onto the vehicle.

Source: Briefly News