A viral post revealed that Swimming SA held back Tatjana Smith's R570,000 prize money for more than a year over a swimsuit dispute

The post sparked outrage as South Africans pointed to a pattern of sports bodies failing their athletes on pay and recognition

Commenters drew comparisons to Bafana Bafana's unpaid World Cup bonuses and Banyana Banyana's equal pay battle

South Africans were left furious after a viral post exposed that Swimming SA withheld Olympic champion Tatjana Smith's R570,000 prize money for over a year. The dispute, reportedly linked to a swimsuit issue, reignited a broader conversation about how South Africa treats its elite athletes.

Tatjana Smith gained support from South Africans after her big decision. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

The post, shared by X user Jess Mokoena on 10 November 2026, expressed support for Tatjana. She added nuance to Tatjana's decision to represent the Netherlands in 2028.

X user @ThisIsJess__ wrote that the real issue was not Smith choosing to compete under another flag, but the federation's treatment of a champion who had given the country reason to celebrate on the world stage. Read her post below:

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SA athletes left behind

The post opened the floodgates on a much wider frustration. Many pointed out that Smith's situation was not unique, citing Bafana Bafana's outstanding World Cup bonuses and Banyana Banyana's fight for equal pay as examples of a system that consistently fails its own sporting heroes. South Africans did not hold back in the comments:

@ethanchx said:

"As a South African, this one stings. But good for her. Know your worth, and go where it's valued."

@ahpdeb wrote:

"Well said. Let's not forget that Bafana Bafana still didn't get their World Cup bonuses. It must be really hard being an athlete in South Africa."

@Sakalina7 noted:

"Yet we are willing to pay Mama Joy to live in 5-star hotels but can't support our own athletes."

@DeejayLFC added:

"She represented us with pride, being an Olympic champion, and in return SSA not only withheld her prize money but constantly belittled her and never gave her recognition."

@clairezipooh shared:

"Banyana Banyana still waiting for equal pay. The national hockey team who is internationally acclaimed is begging for funding. The list just goes on and on. I don't blame her because she dedicates her life to represent her country that keeps failing her."

@Zerina_ctn said:

"Not even CCMA can help her. Swimming is a tough and lonely sport. She made us proud as a nation."

@mshengu_don wrote:

"Soweto Marathon winners still don't have their prize money to this day... SAFA always pay tournament fees late."

Other Briefly News stories about Tatjana Smith’s switch to the Netherlands

Businessman and speaker Vusi Thembekwayo sharply criticised sports authorities on X, writing that "somebody should be fired for governing the sport so poorly that this happened" and pointing squarely at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) under Minister Gayton McKenzie.

and pointing squarely at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) under Minister Gayton McKenzie. Serbian Olympic silver medallist Milorad "Milo" Čavić weighed in via his Swim With Milo vlog, praising Smith for being candid about the financial realities driving her decision and insisting that heads should roll at Swimming SA for losing a national icon over money disputes.

vlog, praising Smith for being candid about the financial realities driving her decision and insisting that heads should roll at Swimming SA for losing a national icon over money disputes. Following four-time Olympic medallist Tatjana Smith’s announcement on 10 November 2026 that she will represent the Netherlands, Swimming South Africa's acting CEO Zikie Molusi reacted.

Source: Briefly News