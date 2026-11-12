Pieter-Steph du Toit shared an emotional farewell message after ending his five-season stint with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz

The Springbok reflected on how Japan became a second home for his family and thanked those who made their stay special

Rugby fans in South Africa and Japan responded to his heartfelt message, with many sharing touching tributes and wishing him well

Springbok rugby star Pieter-Steph du Toit has shared an emotional farewell message after bringing his five-season stint with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz to an end.

The double Rugby World Cup winner posted a series of family photographs on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on his time in Japan. His words attracted responses from rugby supporters in South Africa and Japan, with several thanking him for his contribution to the club.

"After a few unforgettable years, my time at Toyota Verblitz has come to an end," Du Toit wrote.

He admitted that leaving was difficult, describing it as "one of the hardest goodbyes" he had experienced.

The Springbok explained that when his family first arrived in Japan, they did not know what to expect. However, the club, city and people eventually became their second home.

Du Toit also expressed his appreciation to the teammates who shared the field with him, thanking them for the battles, laughter and brotherhood they experienced.

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He extended his gratitude to the coaches, management and medical staff for looking after his family, as well as Toyota Verblitz supporters who stood behind him throughout his time at the club.

"Sometimes life asks you to make decisions that are bigger than the game," he added.

The loose forward ended his message with words that suggested he would not be disappearing from the Japanese rugby community entirely.

"This isn't goodbye, it's see you later. I'll be back in Japan to cheer you on," he wrote.

Why Pieter-Steph du Toit left Toyota Verblitz

Du Toit's emotional farewell follows Toyota Verblitz's announcement on Friday, 6 November 2026, that the Springbok would leave the club by mutual agreement.

The Japanese side confirmed that the 34-year-old was still under contract when discussions about his future took place. Both parties eventually agreed to an early release, with the club respecting his wishes.

In a separate statement, Du Toit explained that he did not want to spend another season travelling between South Africa and Japan while being separated from his family.

He thanked Toyota Verblitz's management for understanding his circumstances and accommodating his request. The departure brought an end to five seasons with the Japanese outfit, which confirmed that he had represented the club from 2021 to 2026.

Du Toit is returning to South Africa, although his next club has not been officially announced.

The loose forward remains an important member of the Springboks setup. He is a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, having been part of the teams that lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019 and 2023. He has also won the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award twice, in 2019 and 2024.

Rugby fans react to Pieter-Steph du Toit's farewell

Du Toit's message attracted responses from supporters who appreciated his contribution to Toyota Verblitz and wished him well in the next chapter of his career.

Some Japanese supporters expressed their sadness at his departure, while South African fans welcomed the prospect of seeing the Springbok back home.

Here are some of the reactions:

Eli.0926 wrote:

"We will miss you and your family, but as you said, this isn't goodbye. We'll keep in touch 👍🏻"

Younimond commented:

"❤️🙌 You look happy and healthy, and I wish you all the best for your Future. And can't wait to see the Next Generation represent the Bokkies."

Martinevogelman welcomed the Springbok home, writing:

"Welcome home legend 🇿🇦"

Junko_wa added: "Thank you so much for coming to Japan and playing for Toyota Verblitz. I absolutely loved watching you play🏈 I'll always be cheering you on and supporting you. Please come back to Japan again! Wishing you all the best! ✨"

Source: Briefly News