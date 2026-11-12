The Gauteng Department of Health recorded 768 malaria cases in the first nine months of 2026, a 38.6% rise compared to the same period in 2025

17 people died from malaria in 2026, with 15 of those deaths linked to travel within the SADC region

With the festive season approaching, health authorities are urging Gauteng residents to visit travel clinics before crossing borders

Gauteng has seen a surge in mlari cases. Image: Iuliia Burmistrova

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Gauteng residents are being warned to take malaria seriously after the province recorded a dramatic spike in infections and deaths in 2026.

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed 768 malaria cases between January and September 2026. That is a 38.6% jump from the 554 infections recorded over the same nine months in 2025. Deaths also rose sharply, from six fatalities in 2025 to 17 in 2026 during the same period.

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Mozambique linked to most malaria deaths

Gauteng is not a malaria-endemic province, but its residents remain vulnerable when they travel to areas where the disease is prevalent. Of the 17 people who died, 15 had visited countries in the Southern African Development Community region. Mozambique alone was linked to roughly 59% of those deaths.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona called on residents to stay alert and seek guidance before travelling to high-risk destinations. With the festive season drawing closer and cross-border travel expected to increase, the department is encouraging people across all five of Gauteng's health districts to visit travel clinics for professional advice on malaria prevention.

Know the symptoms and act fast

Health authorities have stressed that delays in seeking treatment can turn malaria into a life-threatening condition. Symptoms to watch for include fever and chills, headaches, muscle aches, and nausea or vomiting.

Anyone who develops these symptoms while in a malaria-risk area, or after returning from one, is urged to seek medical attention without delay. Patients should also tell healthcare workers about their recent travel history to assist with accurate diagnosis.

"Malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease," the department said.

Gauteng ramps up awareness ahead of festive season

The department is stepping up its malaria surveillance, prevention and control efforts across all five health districts. Awareness drives are being intensified at taxi ranks, bus stations and other busy locations ahead of the holidays.

The department said it would continue collaborating with municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and other health stakeholders to keep the response strong going into the new year.

Malaria warning issued in early 2026

Ealier on in the year, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng department raised concern after recording 414 confirmed malaria cases and 11 deaths between January and March 2026. In 2025, Gauteng recorded 666 cases and seven deaths for the entire year. The department described the surge as a serious public health concern, warning of a worrying rise in both infections and fatalities and stressing the need for stronger surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent further loss of life.

Source: Briefly News