SASSA will pay older persons' grants on 2 December 2026, with the next payment only arriving on 5 January 2027

South Africans on the R2 400 older persons grant have roughly R77 a day to cover food, transport and festive costs

Many grant recipients are calling for a December bonus, saying a single monthly payment is not enough to last the season

SASSA pensioners to stretch grant over festive season. Image: Rawpixel and Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

For millions of elderly South Africans, December is not just a time of celebration. It is a month of careful counting. The South African Social Security Agency will pay older persons' grants on 2 December 2026. The next payment for that group is only scheduled to come on 5 January 2027. That means pensioners must stretch a single grant across 34 days, covering the peak of the festive season.

Christmas costs can add up. Image: PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

What the grant actually buys

The older persons' grant currently pays R2 400 per month for those aged 60 to 74, and R2 420 for those 75 and older. Spread across December and into early January, that works out to roughly R71 per day. That daily amount must cover groceries, electricity, transport and any festive costs, often for households where the pensioner is the primary breadwinner supporting children or grandchildren as well.

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The R2 400 figure reflects an R80 increase that took effect in April 2026 as part of the national Budget. That rise was smaller than the R130 increase granted the previous year, when government moved to cushion households against VAT pressures.

Calls for a festive bonus grow louder

As the December payment date draws closer, many grant recipients have been voicing a shared frustration online. Comments on The South African Facebook page show growing support for a "double" payment or a kind of thirteenth cheque for the festive period.

Sasha May wrote:

"It's really sad. Pensioners should at least get a thirteenth cheque, a double, to survive the festive season."

Soufie Dir replied:

"Sasha May, perfectly said; 100% agree."

Andre Van Der Merwe added:

"Give some extra for Christmas, like a bonus, it's family time."

Kholeke Rafa kept it brief:

"Please, we waiting for Bonus."

No official announcement of any bonus or additional payment has been made. SASSA has not confirmed any extra disbursement outside of the regular schedule.

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Source: Briefly News