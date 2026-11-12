Christmas on SASSA Pension: How Much Elderly South Africans Have to Stretch Their Grants
- SASSA will pay older persons' grants on 2 December 2026, with the next payment only arriving on 5 January 2027
- South Africans on the R2 400 older persons grant have roughly R77 a day to cover food, transport and festive costs
- Many grant recipients are calling for a December bonus, saying a single monthly payment is not enough to last the season
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For millions of elderly South Africans, December is not just a time of celebration. It is a month of careful counting. The South African Social Security Agency will pay older persons' grants on 2 December 2026. The next payment for that group is only scheduled to come on 5 January 2027. That means pensioners must stretch a single grant across 34 days, covering the peak of the festive season.
What the grant actually buys
The older persons' grant currently pays R2 400 per month for those aged 60 to 74, and R2 420 for those 75 and older. Spread across December and into early January, that works out to roughly R71 per day. That daily amount must cover groceries, electricity, transport and any festive costs, often for households where the pensioner is the primary breadwinner supporting children or grandchildren as well.
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The R2 400 figure reflects an R80 increase that took effect in April 2026 as part of the national Budget. That rise was smaller than the R130 increase granted the previous year, when government moved to cushion households against VAT pressures.
Calls for a festive bonus grow louder
As the December payment date draws closer, many grant recipients have been voicing a shared frustration online. Comments on The South African Facebook page show growing support for a "double" payment or a kind of thirteenth cheque for the festive period.
Sasha May wrote:
"It's really sad. Pensioners should at least get a thirteenth cheque, a double, to survive the festive season."
Soufie Dir replied:
"Sasha May, perfectly said; 100% agree."
Andre Van Der Merwe added:
"Give some extra for Christmas, like a bonus, it's family time."
Kholeke Rafa kept it brief:
"Please, we waiting for Bonus."
No official announcement of any bonus or additional payment has been made. SASSA has not confirmed any extra disbursement outside of the regular schedule.
More Briefly News stories on SASSA
- SASSA confirms November COVID-19 SRD grant payments for 23 and 25 November, the R370 grant's planned extension to 2028 and strict banking rules for users.
- Minister Dina Pule says R147.2 million set aside for SASSA vacancies has not been spent, as hiring delays and long grant queues continue at offices.
- Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that the Border Management Authority operated with a 75% vacancy rate, prompting concern among South Africans.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za